Sunshine Coast Health Centre (SCHC), one of the top drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is proud to announce the addition of a registered massage therapist (RMT) to its team. The new hire, Mackenzie Alsager, showcases the Centre's commitment to innovation in drug rehab and alcohol treatment strategies beyond a "punishment" or "guilt" philosophy.

“Treatment strategies for drug and alcohol addiction work differently for different people,” remarked Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “By announcing our new hire of a Registered Massage Therapist, we are showcasing our commitment to a treatment methodology that is not punitive and seeks to assist the whole person in establishing new, better habits as opposed to addiction.”

Details on the Registered Massage Therapist

Ms. Alsager is part of the Centre's family-centered ownership strategy. By including many family members in the business, the Centre brings a quality and personal touch to drug rehab and alcohol treatment that sets it apart from impersonal national chains in Canada. Massage therapy will be part of a more intensive bodywork component in our drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment strategies. Ms. Alsager will also be fulfilling administrative duties for the health and wellness department of SCHC, including massage, ozone, yoga, fitness, and recreation. With the help from the other wellness professionals in her department, she hopes to improve the lives of the clients and make them feel empowered to take care of their own bodies.

It should be noted that information about alcohol treatment programs at Sunshine Coast Health Centre can be found at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alcohol-treatment/, with detailed information on drug rehab can be found at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-rehab/.

The vision for SCHC is to use a full body care plan to help clients reach their optimal health and wellness. Full body assessments will be used to find out what is physically happening in the body. Also included are fitness care plans designed by a personal trainer and aftercare program that can be continued after leaving SCHC. SCHC will also be renovating a building currently on site to create a pain management clinic, where they can have practitioners using the most innovative techniques and technology to help the clients with chronic pain feel better in their physical bodies. SCHC has most recently started working with a Low Level Laser Therapy that helps to break down chronic pain built up in the body, whether it be from scar tissue from a past injury or build up from repetitive stress injuries. As the leading drug rehab and alcohol treatment Center in British Columbia and Western Canada, SCHC is always searching for new ways to heal the body.

About Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 36­ bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March, 2014. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the methodology of Viktor Frankl, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

