MB Business Capital, a division of MB Financial Bank, N.A., announced it recently provided a new $23,168,000 senior credit facility to Tacoma, Washington-based Aero Precision, LLC and its majority owned subsidiaries; Apopka, Florida-based Ballistic Advantage, LLC and Somersworth, New Hampshire-based Fall Machine Company, LLC (collectively “Aero” or the “Company”). Aero Precision is a high-volume precision manufacturer of specialty fabricated metal components. The Company also operates an online retail store from which it sells high-performance components, accessories, branded products, apparel and related supplies. Aero is a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital, LLC. MB’s credit facility will be used to fund working capital needs and continued growth.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Aero as a new customer and White Wolf Capital as a new key partner. MB Business Capital was able to facilitate a comprehensive lending solution that allows for their continued growth.” says Michael Sharkey, President of MB Business Capital.

Miami, Florida-based White Wolf Capital is a private investment firm that is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in leading middle market companies. In general, White Wolf Capital seeks both mezzanine and private equity investment opportunities in companies that are headquartered in North America with $10 million to $100 million in revenues. Preferred industries include: manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense.

“We are very excited about this new partnership. MB worked with us to understand our business and develop a customized solution to fit our growth needs. ” says Elie Azar, Founder and CEO of White Wolf Capital.

About MB Business Capital

MB Business Capital is the asset based lending division of MB Financial Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. MB Business Capital seeks asset-based lending opportunities in the $5 million to $50 million range and is offering dedicated syndication opportunities of up to $100 million. The firm can also provide access to the full range of business banking products and services offered by MB Financial Bank.

About MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBFI)

MB Financial Inc. is the Chicago-based holding company for MB Financial Bank, which has approximately $19 billion in assets and a more than one hundred year history of building deep and lasting relationships with middle-market companies and individuals. MB offers a full range of powerful financial solutions and the expertise and experience of bankers who are focused on their clients’ success.

Learn more about MB Financial, Inc. at http://www.mbfinancial.com.