Figshare, an online digital repository for academic research, today announced a new partnership with the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) to showcase supplementary research outputs within the communication sciences and disorders discipline.

As a professional society representing 191,500 members and affiliates who are audiologists, speech-language pathologists, and speech, language, and hearing scientists, ASHA is committed to the publication of research, and has been for more than 80 years.

Research outputs published across ASHA’s peer-reviewed scholarly journals will be aggregated under one portal. The new customized Figshare portal is available at asha.figshare.com.

All files uploaded will be given a DOI, making them easily citable. Authors will be able to make use of Figshare’s viewer technology, which supports over 650 different file types, to display presentations, videos, data sets, documents, and more in the browser. Authors will be able to share their materials more easily--tracking usage through Figshare’s metrics and altmetrics--and will benefit from the platform’s integrations with other standards and systems such as ORCID.

As noted by Margaret Rogers, ASHA’s Chief Staff Officer for Science and Research, “The launch of the Figshare portal for ASHA is an important step in achieving our strategic objective of enhancing the generation, publication, knowledge translation, and implementation of clinical practice research. We look forward to the increased discoverability and accessibility that the Figshare portal will provide for our discipline and the wider research community.”

Mark Hahnel, Figshare CEO, says: “We are delighted to partner with a leading society such as ASHA, showcasing their supplementary research outputs in a portal format. Authors publishing with ASHA will now see their supplementary material in a more dynamic environment, improving data discovery and reuse -- key to Figshare’s mission.”

