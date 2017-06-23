The launch of the Figshare portal for ASHA is an important step in achieving our strategic objective of enhancing the generation, publication, knowledge translation, and implementation of clinical practice research.
LONDON, UK & BOSTON, USA (PRWEB UK) 23 June 2017
Figshare, an online digital repository for academic research, today announced a new partnership with the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) to showcase supplementary research outputs within the communication sciences and disorders discipline.
As a professional society representing 191,500 members and affiliates who are audiologists, speech-language pathologists, and speech, language, and hearing scientists, ASHA is committed to the publication of research, and has been for more than 80 years.
Research outputs published across ASHA’s peer-reviewed scholarly journals will be aggregated under one portal. The new customized Figshare portal is available at asha.figshare.com.
All files uploaded will be given a DOI, making them easily citable. Authors will be able to make use of Figshare’s viewer technology, which supports over 650 different file types, to display presentations, videos, data sets, documents, and more in the browser. Authors will be able to share their materials more easily--tracking usage through Figshare’s metrics and altmetrics--and will benefit from the platform’s integrations with other standards and systems such as ORCID.
As noted by Margaret Rogers, ASHA’s Chief Staff Officer for Science and Research, “The launch of the Figshare portal for ASHA is an important step in achieving our strategic objective of enhancing the generation, publication, knowledge translation, and implementation of clinical practice research. We look forward to the increased discoverability and accessibility that the Figshare portal will provide for our discipline and the wider research community.”
Mark Hahnel, Figshare CEO, says: “We are delighted to partner with a leading society such as ASHA, showcasing their supplementary research outputs in a portal format. Authors publishing with ASHA will now see their supplementary material in a more dynamic environment, improving data discovery and reuse -- key to Figshare’s mission.”
- ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 191,500 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology support personnel; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists identify, assess, and treat speech and language problems, including swallowing disorders.
- Figshare is a web-based platform to help academic institutions manage, disseminate and measure the public attention of all their research outputs. The light-touch and user-friendly approach focuses on four key areas: research data management, reporting and statistics, research data dissemination and administrative control. Figshare works with institutions in North America and internationally to help them meet key funder recommendations and to provide world-leading tools to support an open culture of data sharing and collaboration. For more information, visit http://figshare.com and follow @figshare on Twitter. Figshare is a Digital Science portfolio company: https://www.digital-science.com/
- Digital Science is a technology company serving the needs of scientific and research communities, at the laboratory bench or in a research setting. It invests in and incubates scientific software companies that simplify the research cycle, making more time for discovery. Its portfolio companies and investments include a host of leading and admired brands including Altmetric, BioRAFT, Figshare, GRID, IFI CLAIMS, Labguru, Peerwith, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, TetraScience, Transcriptic, and ÜberResearch. It is operated by global media company, the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group. Visit http://www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter.