Safe Harbor LLP, long considered one of the leading accounting firms in the San Francisco Bay Area and in California for international tax issues, is proud to announce a two-pronged strategy for both businesses and individuals who may be facing the requirements of having tax returns prepared in both the USA and foreign countries.

“We are proud to be known as the 'goto' accounting firm in San Francisco and in California for international tax issues,” explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. “However, as this practice has grown over the past few years, we have realized that there are two distinct yet often interrelated needs - the needs of individuals (often called 'expat' or 'expatriates') and the needs of corporations for international tax compliance.”

The two prongs of the initiative are beefed up international tax preparation services for businesses at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/international-tax/, and expatriate tax return preparation service for individuals at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/expatriate-tax-service/. Among expat tax preparation services, one of the most common is Canadian nationals who are living in California. Other common countries are Germany, the UK, and China but anyone who is a foreign national who must comply with both the tax laws of California and the USA, in the one hand, and of his or her home country, on the other, is a candidate for these services. Indeed, it is not uncommon for one individual to be in control of both a business (that requires international tax services) and individual assets (that require expat tax return preparation). The two-pronged strategy will give such a person a 'one stop shop' for their tax services.

A Growing Need for International Tax Services for Both Corporations and Individuals

California, in general, and the San Francisco Bay Area - both San Francisco and Silicon Valley - in particular, are hotbeds of international activity. It is not uncommon for even a small business to have exposure to international trade, with either employees or offices here and abroad. Obviously, many publicly traded corporations face complex international tax compliance issues, but so do many individuals who merely work for various Bay Area companies. Residents of Canada, for example, will need to file their tax returns in both the United States and in Canada to be in full compliance. News trends such as FBAR (Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts) regulator compliance are causing more and more people to come forward and get into accord with the complex tax situations that occur when one has income and/or assets that straddle international boundaries. Added to this is the problem of an individual who may have individual exposure and yet also have business exposure to international tax requirements. It can get quite complicated, quite quickly. Accordingly, this new two-pronged approach to international tax can help individuals and corporations with their overseas tax compliance issues. No two situations are alike, so interested parties are urged to reach out to Safe Harbor LLP via the website.

