Silicon Valley Hair Institute, one of the leading hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area, is proud to announce a new review milestone on the local review service, Yelp. twelve reviews, including many five-star reviews for hair restoration services have been posted. Women and men in Silicon Valley, from San Francisco to Palo Alto to San Jose, who are experiencing hair loss have found Dr. Miguel Canales has helped them to learn about, and utilize, the latest technologies in hair restoration.

“There are many paths back to a fuller, natural head of hair,” explained Miguel Canales, surgeon and founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. “Hair restoration treatments can take many forms and are specific to the individual. From Platelet Rich Plasma treatments to FUE/FUT hair transplantation services, we work with each patient to create a unique hair restoration strategy.”

To read the Yelp listing for the Silicon Valley Hair Instititue, please visit https://www.yelp.com/biz/silicon-valley-hair-institute-foster-city. Customers have posted favorable results for PRP treatments and hair loss therapies. Individual results for hair restoration may include several factors such as heredity, lifestyle and follow-up after initial treatments. To review information such as robotic hair transplantation visit, http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/robot/. Persons seeking hair restoration, however, are urged to not only visit the website but also to reach out to Dr. Canales for a confidential consultation.

Bay Area Hair Transplant Options: From Reviews on Yelp to an In-Person Visit with Dr. Canales

Silicon Valley freeways and roads may help the population get to a specific destination, yet many different paths can lead to the same spot. Hair restoration can have much in common with Bay Area roadways. Locals suffering hair loss could have started at different locations, but the destination can lead to the same place: fuller, thicker hair. One road could be so-called "Follicular Unit Transplantation," whereas another road could be "Follicular Unit Extraction" or "Artas Hair Transplantation, and still another may be platelet rich plasma (PRP) for hair loss. Treatments chosen can be individual based on many reasons. Finding a professional Bay Area hair transplant team skilled in various hair loss situations can be the first step to successful hair restoration treatment.

Among the first steps has been to read online reviews of Bay Area hair restoration clinics. For this reason, Silicon Valley Hair Institute has recently announced a new milestone on Yelp. Twelve reviews for hair loss treatments have been posted to the clinic's Yelp listing. Five-star postings on the Yelp site have noted help from scalp scars to standard hair transplant procedures. San Jose locals suffering male pattern baldness to female hair loss have found the best route to hair recovery. Silicon Valley residents may have different reasons for Bay Area hair transplant services. All pathways in the Bay Area lead to the best hair restoration team in Foster City.

