Moreno Ranches, a top Florida producer of Brahman cattle for sale, is pleased to announce a busy show schedule coming up in February and March in Texas. The Ranch is using shows in Fort Worth and Houston to showcase its award-winning Brahman cattle, bulls, and heifers to a Texas audience.

“With shows in both Fort Worth and Houston in early 2017, we are bringing the M-Check Brand deep into the heart of Texas,” explained Kelvin Moreno, head of Moreno Ranches. “While our Ranch is located in Florida, we have many beloved customers in Texas, who find our cattle quality- and cost-competitive to Texas Brahman cattle. We're eager to showcase our cattle in both Fort Worth and Houston in early 2017.”

Moreno Ranches participated in the Fort Worth Show & Rodeo which ends February 4. The ABBA (American Brahman Breeders Association) show begins March 9 in Houston, Texas. Interested parties can note that they can either attend these Brahman Cattle shows in Texas, or visit our website at http://www.morenoranches.com/ for a complete list of upcoming shows in the United States. Qualified customers can also request a Brahman Cattle Ranch visit at http://www.morenoranches.com/education/ranch-tours/, if they are lucky enough to be able to travel to Florida to visit Moreno Ranches.

Moreno Ranches is a top producer of Brahman cattle for sale at http://www.morenoranches.com/. Customers come to the company for genetically superior Brahman bulls for sale and Brahman semen (seed stock), as well as Brahman embryos. The company produces both Brahman heifers and calves for sale, including for use as show cattle or to produce Brahman F1 hybrids. Visit the company's website to browse stock. The company is a trusted source of Brahman cattle whether a buyer is in Florida, Texas, or Louisiana - Latin America, or anywhere in the world.

Tel. 305-218-1238