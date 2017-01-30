Home Care People want a local agency, not an impersonal national chain, for their home care services not just in Belmont but throughout the affluent Peninsula region of the Bay Area.

NuevaCare, a leading Bay Area home care agency servicing diverse cities such as San Mateo, Millbrae, Belmont, and environs, is proud to announce an update to its informational page on Belmont home care options. Many residents do not know that NuevaCare services a diverse group of cities such as Belmont, and the new page informs them about the company's philosophy and service offerings with respect to home care.

"People want a local agency, not an impersonal national chain, for their home care services not just in Belmont but throughout the affluent Peninsula region of the Bay Area," explained Kamran Nasser, CEO of NuevaCare. "Our updated page on Belmont helps city residents learn about our own service offerings with respect to home care services and realize that we offer local home care options for them."

Interested persons, including journalists or bloggers, can visit the Belmont home care page at http://nuevacare.com/belmont/. It should be noted that the company has other pages on city offerings such as its Hillsborough home care page at http://nuevacare.com/hillsborough-2/.

Services Offered to Belmont Residents Needing Home Care

Many families and patients need home care services. In some cases, this occurs after a visit to the hospital, but in other cases it is a long-term home care need, occurring after a stroke, or because of an ailment such as Alzheimer's. Once the patient and or their family realize that they need home care services, they often look for a local agency. People prefer local agencies over huge, impersonal, chains, because, after all, home care services are something that is intimately personal.

The new Belmont home care informational page helps Belmont residence realize that NuevaCare can provide many of the types of services that they may be needing from a home care agency. For example, the agency can provide assistance with the activities of daily living, including things such as meal preparation, light housekeeping, and even companionship. Or, the agency can provide support for those who need medication reminders, or who are suffering from an ailment such as cancer or Alzheimer's, that makes them less able to be independent. The new Belmont page outlines those services that make this type of offering an ideal choice for any patient or family that needs extra help with care, but is not at the position where they need to be in a full-time care facility such as a nursing home or hospital.

Anyone interested in learning more, can visit the website, or can reach out to NuevaCare for a consultation. Every family is unique, and therefore, the services provided can be tailored to the needs of that particular family.

About NuevaCare

A premier technology based home care company based in San Mateo and servicing the San Francisco Bay Area, NuevaCare delivers responsive, quality, and affordable in-home care to those who need care due to old age or recovering from surgery or illness. NuevaCare services clients in diverse Bay Area cities from Burlingame to Santa Clara, San Mateo to Palo Alto, Foster City to Hillsborough and everywhere in between. NuevaCare provides hourly, live-in, overnight, and 24/7 care. Recognized as one of the best home care agencies in the Bay Area, NuevaCare can be found at http://nuevacare.com/. NuevaCare is licensed by California Department of Social Services, Home Care Services Bureau, license #: 414700022.