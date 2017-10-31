SF Bay Area Law Firm for Sexual Harassment & Discrimination We are very excited to welcome Elizabeth to our law firm as a law clerk.

California Civil Rights Law Group, a San Francisco Bay Area law firm specializing in sexual harassment and discrimination law at http://www.civilrightsca.com/, is proud to announce a new law clerk, Elizabeth Lyon. Elizabeth graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Honors from the University of Washington (B.A. 2010) with degrees in Economics and International Studies. She is a member of the California Employment Lawyers Association and Co-President of USF’s Labor and Employment Law Student Association.

"We are very excited to welcome Elizabeth to our law firm as a law clerk," explained Larry Organ, principal attorney at the Bay Area-based law firm. "We are in 'growth mode' as our law firm is recognized by more and more people as the go-to place to find San Francisco Bay Area attorneys with deep knowledge of issues such as sexual harassment, discrimination at work, and even wrongful termination."

More About Elizabeth Lyons

Elizabeth is currently a third-year law student at the University of San Francisco School of Law. She has over seven years of experience working for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, where she has investigated and resolved numerous employment discrimination cases. Elizabeth has extensive experience conducting systemic investigations and negotiating pre-litigation resolutions on behalf of aggrieved workers. In her free time, Elizabeth enjoys long beach runs with her dog, Cooper, listening to live music and cooking.

Attorneys In The San Francisco Bay Area For Sexual Harassment, Employment Law, And Wrongful Termination

Employees today may feel acutely vulnerable to their employers and direct supervisors, even in cities that are perceived as progressive such as San Francisco. After the so-called "Great Recessions," USA labor markets are still struggling to recover and, despite a robust economy even in cities such as San Francisco or Oakland, many employees feel vulnerable at their place of employment. While most supervisors are honest and upstanding, there are - unfortunately - a smaller percentage who engage in unscrupulous conduct such as sexual harassment or discrimination. This creates a need for competent sexual harassment attorneys in cities as diverse as San Francisco or Oakland, Palo Alto or San Mateo, Berkeley or Santa Clara. For this reason, the California Civil Rights Law Group has upgraded the information on its website on issues such as sexual harassment (http://www.civilrightsca.com/sexual-harassment-discrimination/sexual-harassment/), and also engaged in hiring new employees such as Ms. Lyons so that they have "staffed up" to handle inquiries and case volumes from San Francisco Bay Area residents who may have been impacted by sexual harassment and/or discrimination at work. Anyone who feels that he or she may have faced this type of issue is strongly encouraged to first visit the website but secondly (and more importantly) to reach out for a confidential consultation on their potential case. Those in San Francisco looking for an attorney can also visit the firm's information page at http://www.civilrightsca.com/san-francisco/.

About California Civil Rights Law Group

Headed by renowned trial lawyer Larry Organ, California Civil Rights Law Group (http://www.civilrightsca.com/), is a leading employment law firm with San Francisco Bay Area offices in Oakland, Alameda County and San Anselmo, Marin County, California. Employees experiencing sexual harassment, race harassment, disability discrimination, LGTBQ discrimination, pregnancy discrimination, whistleblower retaliation and/or wrongful termination should reach out for an attorney consultation in either our Oakland/East Bay or San Anselmo/Marin County office.

