IMG GlobalSecur, a leading international corporate security consulting firm at http://www.theimg.com/, is proud to announce that Chris Hagon, one of the firm's principal experts in international corporate security, has been cited in an important online article on security for 'high profile targets' such as corporate executives, key employees, and other VIPs during travel overseas.

"Recent attacks against high-profile celebrities as described in the media have reminded everyone of importance that thieves, terrorists, and other scoundrels may target high-profile executives for many reasons," explained Chris Hagon, CEO of IMG GlobalSecur. "We were pleased to be referenced in this important article in Real Clear Life, as one of our missions is to educate the public about travel security threats and how to mitigate them."

To read the article, http://www.realclearlife.com/books/the-secret-cia-agent-tips-personal-protection-as-a-high-profile-individual/.

Risk Awareness and International Business Travel Risk

According to the article:

To avoid being a target requires a pretty straightforward way of thinking: “Just put off the day when something bad happens,” said Chris Hagon, who spent 11 years protecting members of the British royal family like Prince Philip and Elizabeth II. “One of the first things that people have to do is acknowledge that there may be a risk.”

In other words, many people are a) unaware that these risks exist, until after a security incident, and b) unaware that in the long run, they must fight the corporate security battle one day at a time, one issue at a time. Among the many missions of the international security experts at IMG GlobalSecur is helping their corporate security clients to educate their executives, VIPs, and other key employees to be "risk aware" as they engage in international business travel. That awareness, and a comprehensive international business security audit, are the first steps towards more effective corporate security.

About the Incident Management Group (IMG)

Incident Management Group is a leading international security consulting firm. Corporate or business organizations concerned about their need for robust travel security solutions can reach out to the IMG Group for assistance. The company’s experts provide services such as executive, employee, VIP, and expatriate travel security, workplace safety, duty of care management, risk and threat assessments, workplace violence prevention, crisis management planning, and more.

