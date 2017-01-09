Iowa Animal Feed Company Expects Increased Sales in China

COO Jos Zamzow talks about Safe Feed/Safe Food Certification. Chinese pig farms are focusing on cutting-edge technology and feed formulas for swine.

An Iowa company is anticipating increased sales in China, thanks to the Idaho governor’s recent trade mission to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Urbandale’s Catalyst, which manufactures custom animal feed, was represented on the trade mission by its parent company, Idaho-based Dynamite Marketing.

As a result of a previous trade mission in 2013, Catalyst’s OCM™ Global became the first feed additive approved for sale in China in 40 years.

OCM ™ Global is a non-medicated proprietary blend of minerals that has been credited with digestive support in swine, dairy cattle and poultry for many years.

China is the world’s largest producer of pork with more than 460 million pigs. This is about seven times the number in the United States, the second-largest producer in the world, according to factsandfigures.com. The average hog farm in China has more than 8,000 head, according to Modern Farmer magazine.

“Chinese pig farms are focusing on cutting-edge technology and feed formulas for swine,” said Jos Zamzow, Dynamite chief operating office. “Our products have a long track record of improving growth in swine, and the large Chinese farms are eager to buy it. The Chinese pork industry is going to be a major factor as we create additional products for swine.

“The trade mission to China was a huge success for Catalyst!” he added. “The Idaho governor’s staff set up great meetings with new potential customers for our animal feed and supplements, helped us arrange to meet with our current customers, and even helped with the logistics. To top it all off, we got to have Idaho Gov. C. L. ‘Butch’ Otter sit in on a meeting with one of our customers. His friendly, likable demeanor and tremendous experience really sealed the deal.”

“Our recent mission to China was one of the best we’ve had,” Gov. Otter said. “The interest we received in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou was a reflection of the great products and services we were promoting, along with the tremendous market potential that remains in China.”

Catalyst holds the Safe Feed/Safe Food Certification, which is awarded by the American Feed Industry Association to less than 8 percent of the nation’s almost 6,000 feed mills.

OCM Global works by supporting nutrient digestibility and maximizing feed intake in swine and other livestock, resulting in uninterrupted performance and growth. More than 2 million pounds are sold each year.

Catalyst, formerly known as Pharm-Tech, provides provides custom formulation and manufacturing services for worldwide customers in the livestock, poultry, pet, wildlife and aquaculture industries. Its full line of more than100 items includes feed and related products for animals of all sizes.

Dynamite Marketing is based in Meridian, Idaho, and is the parent company of Catalyst. Dynamite has been producing animal feed and related products for virtually all living creatures for four generations.

Additional information about Catalyst is available by calling (515) 254-1290. Additional information about Dynamite is available by calling (800) 697-7434.