“Being recognized in this fashion is a unique compliment to Ellen's commitment to excellence in estate and trust litigation in Texas

Burdette & Rice, a Texas law firm specializing in probate, trust, and estate disputes and litigation, is proud to announce that firm attorney, Ellen Bennett, has been recognized as a Rising Star Trust and Estate litigation attorney in the most recent issue of Texas Super Lawyers. Ellen Bennett has been recognized for her extraordinary client representation skills as a Board Certificate Estate Planning Attorney whose practice is focused on Trust and Estate Litigation matters, including Texas will contests and disputes involving breach of fiduciary duties.

“Being recognized in this fashion is a unique compliment to Ellen's commitment to excellence in estate and trust litigation in Texas," explained Elliott Burdette, Managing Director of Probate Litigation at Burdette & Rice. “Ellen’s clients are represented by an attorney who is both Board Certified in Estate Planning and Probate law, a National Institute of Trial Advocacy “Advocate” and a Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star."

To learn more about Ellen Bennett, visit http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/j-ellen-bennett/. To learn more about the firm's services concerning probate, estate, and trust litigation under Texas law, visit http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/trust-disputes-litigation/ (trust disputes), and/or http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/probate-estate-disputes/ (estate disputes). Based in Dallas, Texas, Burdette & Rice is reachable via the Internet, phone, and in-person consultations concerning estate, trust, and probate disputes and litigation under Texas law.

The Importance of Experience in Estate and Trust Litigation

Ellen Bennett has been recognized for her extraordinary client representation skills as a Board Certificate Estate Planning Attorney whose practice is focused on Trust and Estate Litigation matters, including Texas will contests and disputes involving breach of fiduciary duties. A large majority of Texas litigation attorneys involved in trust and estate litigation cases are not Board Certified in Estate Planning and Probate law. "I think it is an advantage to my clients," explained Bennett, "as all my cases involve trust, estate and/or guardianship issues.” Bennett's clients are represented by an attorney who is both Board Certified in Estate Planning and Probate law, a National Institute of Trial Advocacy “Advocate,” and a Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star.

Nowadays, many persons face complicated issues upon the death of a loved one. In some cases those issues can become contentious enough to spark litigation. By consulting with the attorneys at Burdette & Rice, a person can work with recognized experts in their fields.

About Burdette & Rice, PLLC

Burdette & Rice, PLLC is a top Dallas probate law firm, with lawyers dedicated to listening to their clients, being fully present to them, and advocating their clients’ positions in the simplest and most persuasive way possible. The law firm employs some of the top probate and estate lawyers in Dallas, Texas. Clients come to Burdette & Rice to contest a will in Texas, work on complex inheritance litigation and disputes, and to litigate disputes over powers of attorney, guardianship and trustee issues all based on Texas law.

Burdette & Rice, PLLC

Media Relations

http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/

972-991-7700