doxo Welcomes Jim Kreyenhagen and Jon Helin to Executive Team

As doxo’s new Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Services, Kreyenhagen brings an impressive and results-oriented background in marketing, sales and digital management to the doxo team. Consumer accounts have more than doubled in the last year, and we’re going to accelerate that growth with even better services for consumers and more billers in the doxo network.

As one of the industry’s fastest-growing leaders in convenient online bill paying services, Seattle-based doxo is proud to announce the addition of Jim Kreyenhagen to its team as the company’s new Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Services, along with Jon Helin as doxo’s new Director of Business Operations.

“We’re privileged and delighted to add Jim and Jon to the doxo team,” comments doxo CEO and Co-Founder Steve Shivers. “We’re expanding our team to help support our rapid growth. In 2016 we more than tripled the payments we delivered on behalf of our users, and are seeing that growth accelerate this year. Jim and Jon will help us to continue this period of success and expansion. They’ll also ensure that we continue to provide the industry’s simplest mobile and online bill pay experience for consumers, while continuing to improve customer engagement and strong savings for the billers that have joined our network.”

As doxo’s new Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Services, Kreyenhagen brings an impressive and results-oriented background in marketing, sales and digital management to the doxo team, with nearly two decades of industry experience to his credit. Before joining doxo, Kreyenhagen was the Chief Revenue Officer at InfoSpace, where he led extensive revenue growth at their consumer assets like How Stuff Works, Stuff You Should Know, and others. Kreyenhagen’s career has also included the running of the AllRecipes International business, where he oversaw the world’s largest collection of multi-national recipe sites. He was a graduate with distinction from Kellogg Business School at Northwestern University, and he also holds a Computer Science Engineering degree with distinction from The University of California, Davis.

As doxo’s new Director of Business Operations, Jon Helin brings over 20 years of experience in building and leading a broad spectrum of global operations teams in the high-tech arena. He has a successful track record of enabling and scaling customer facing technical support and service teams, and is skilled in the creation and expansion of support and call center operations, as well as in the streamlining and establishment of help desk and white label solutions for clients within a broad range of industries. Prior to joining doxo, Jon was the Director of Global Support Operations at Avalara, where he was responsible for Global Technical Support and Technology for the Customer Success Department. He has also held leadership positions with Carbonite, HubSpot, PlumChoice, and MCI / Cable & Wireless.

“I’m excited about the opportunities in front of us,” states Jim Kreyenhagen, Doxo’s new VP of Marketing and Consumer Services. “Consumer accounts have more than doubled in the last year, and we’re going to accelerate that growth with even better services for consumers and more billers in the network."

“The rapid increase in consumers and billers puts a lot of pressure on operations,” comments Jon Helin, Doxo’s new Director of Business Operations. “This year, we’re going to build systems, tools, and processes on top of the great foundation that’s already been laid so that we can continue to double in size every few months.”

About doxo

Headquartered in Seattle, doxo (http://www.doxo.com) makes it simple for consumers to manage and pay their bills in one place. To date, doxo users across the country have added more than 42,000 unique billers to the doxo biller directory, making doxo the first crowd-sourced, customer-centered payment solution for bills, which comprise more than half of U.S. household spending.

Billers that join doxo are connecting to their customers, increasing mobile payments, boosting auto-pay enrollment, accessing vital real-time market data and more. Through doxo, large businesses like AT&T, Mountaineer Gas, National Grid, Puget Sound Energy, and Kansas City Light, as well as many other regional and local service providers in finance, utilities, healthcare, telecom, banking, insurance and other sectors. For more information on doxo for business, billers can visit http://www.doxo.com/business.

Founded in 2008, doxo is backed by leading venture investors including Mohr Davidow Ventures, Sigma Partners, and Bezos Expeditions. For more information about doxo, please contact us at 206.319.0097 ext. 3 or press@doxo.com

# # #