Sunshine Coast Health Centre (SCHC), recognized as one of the top drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is excited to announce an innovative website redesign for its directory website at http://www.canadadrugrehab.ca/. The Canada Drug Rehab website is a public directory of drug, alcohol, and other addiction programs throughout Canada.

“Our Canada Alcohol and Drug Rehab Programs Directory has been well used by patients, families, and professionals looking for addiction therapy throughout Canada not just in British Columbia, Vancouver, or Victoria,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our new website redesign improves the efficiency of the site, bringing its resources to an even broader audience of Canadians in need.”

To view the drug rehab and alcohol treatment directory, visit http://www.canadadrugrehab.ca/. There, one can create a search for both cities and provinces to find available clinics, centers, and therapists who can help men and women get help for their drug and alcohol addictions. For example, a search for Vancouver programs would show medical programs, government-funded clinics, outpatient or private practice physicians, residential adult and/or youth treatment programs, first nation programs, alcoholics anonymous meetings, narcotics anonymous meetings, and miscellaneous resources. Those seeking private in-patient drug or alcohol treatment for men in Vancouver can visit the Center's own page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/vancouver-alcohol-treatment/.

For many people suffering from addiction, as well as their families, the first step is an Internet search. People go to search engines such as Google Canada and type in search queries like 'drug rehab programs' or 'alcohol treatment centers,' often looking for programs in their own city. A Vancouver resident, for example, might start her search looking for Vancouver-based programs, whereas a Calgary resident might start his search looking for Calgary-based programs. The newly designed Canada website has information organized by city and by province. The website also has a lively blog touching on frequently asked questions of addiction treatment issues of family, friends, society and addiction. The new website design brings this cornucopia of information to one's fingertips.

About Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 36­ bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March, 2014. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the methodology of Viktor Frankl, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

