Drug Rehabilitation and Alcohol Treatment Center Video and other forms of new media are great ways to reach out to both persons suffering from addiction or in recovery, and their friends and family.

Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), one of the top drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, is proud to announce it has achieved a seven hundred video milestone on its YouTube channel. The Centre uses YouTube as a form of public outreach to showcase its innovative non-12 step methodology to combat drug, alcohol, and substance addictions.

“Video and other forms of new media are great ways to reach out to both persons suffering from addiction or in recovery, and their friends and family,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “By achieving this seven hundred video milestone, we are acknowledging our commitment to public outreach in Canada vis-a-vis drug rehab and alcohol treatment issues.”

To view the YouTube channel directly, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/sunshinecoast001/videos. Alternatively, one can visit the website at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/ and scroll down to recent YouTube videos. For detailed information on alcohol treatment, visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alcohol-treatment/.

Showcasing an Innovative Methodology to Combat Addiction on YouTube

While the most common methodology used in drug rehab and alcohol addiction may be the "Twelve Step" method made popular by Alcoholics Anonymous, Sunshine Coast Health Centre offers an alternative methodology based on the psychology of meaning of Viktor Frankl. This non 12 step methodology offers an alternative to people, and the Centre's YouTube channel is one mechanism of outreach to the general public. Among the more popular videos, for example, is one entitled, 'Why Non 12-step?' This video now tops 2,350 views, and features the personal stories of two clients who found a greater affinity with the non 12-step methodology. Regardless of which methodology one chooses, the YouTube videos are an important resource available to the lay public to educate themselves as to alternative methodologies to assist in recovery from drug, alcohol, and other substance addictions.

About Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 36­ bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March, 2014. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the methodology of Viktor Frankl, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Website. http://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca