Drug Rehabilitation and Alcohol Treatment Center Our scholarship program is one of the many ways that we seek to encourage education in the area of drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment for people here in British Columbia.

Sunshine Coast Health Centre, considered one of the best drug rehab and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia, is pleased to announce the recipient of its first scholarship opportunity for the 2016-2017 school year to Ms. Jennifer Hoffmeister of Simon Fraser University. The available award is denominated at $1000 payable towards tuition payment for 2016/2017 semester.

"Our scholarship program is one of the many ways that we seek to encourage education in the area of drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment for people here in British Columbia," explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. "Ms. Hoffmeister was an excellent candidate and wrote a detailed essay on drug and alcohol addiction as part of her application."

It should be noted that the scholarship will continue for the 2017/2018 school year. The focus remains on issues concerning drug rehabilitation and/or alcohol treatment and information can be found at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/scholarships/. Those interested in the Centre's drug rehab and/or alcohol treatment programs should visit the home page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/

Excerpt from Ms. Hoffmeister's Essay

Applicants for the scholarship were required to submit a short essay on the subject of drug addiction and/or alcoholism with a focus on how Canadian society is evolving in its perception of addiction. The topic is timely, of course, due to a strong increase in heroin addiction (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/heroin/) as well as other types of opioid addictions.

Here is an excerpt from Ms. Hoffmeister's Essay:

"I became interested in addictions and substance abuse around the time when I discovered my passion for mental health and helping those who feel as though the world has nothing left to offer them. My heart aches for people who are struggling with the thought that the world would be better off if they didn't exist. This has led me to pursue a career in clinical psychology with the aim of working with youth and young adults dealing with suicidal thoughts, self-injury, depression and addictions."

The purpose of the scholarship, accordingly, is to encourage young persons to pursue careers in the area of health care and of course, addiction treatment.

About Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 36­ bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March, 2014. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the methodology of Viktor Frankl, namely 'Meaning ­Centreed Therapy'.

