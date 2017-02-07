Best of Show winners for 2017 announced by South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival

Tasting experts from the wine and culinary industries convened for South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival’s International Wine Competition to judge and award medals to the winning wines to be poured and sold at the 2017 festival, April 27 – 30.

On January 27 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa nearly 600 wines were poured and judged by a panel of 21 vintners, educators, collectors, restaurant owners. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners were named in 71 categories. In all, 212 medals were awarded and four Best of Show winners named.

La Rioja Alta Viña Ardanza Reserve 2007 was named Best of Show Red for the 2017 festival.

Ramey Platt Vineyard Chardonnay 2012 was named Best of Show White for the 2017 festival.

This year a new Best of Show category was added for Champagne/Sparkling Wine and Dolci Colline Rose Spumante Brut won for the 2017 festival.

Louis Martini Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 was named People’s Choice winner at the Tasting of Champions, the evening event that follows the competition where the public has the opportunity to taste the 600 wines judges earlier in the day.

Presented with support from Visit South Walton and Wine Enthusiast Media, the festival offers the ideal backdrop for a beach getaway. South Walton beaches are consistently named among the best beaches in the country. ResortQuest by Wyndham Vacation Rentals is the Official Lodging Partner of the festival and many of their accommodations are beachfront, beachside or a short stroll to the beach. At this time, they are currently offering festival discounts on lodging. Go to Wyndham Vacation Rentals for details.

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival is made possible by the generous support of the following Founding Partners: Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, Visit South Walton Tourist Development Council, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Wine World of Northwest Florida and Grand Boulevard at Sandestin.

The Craft Beer & Spirits Jam kicks off the festival Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; the Grand Tastings are on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $35 for Friday; $99 for Saturday and Sunday (ticket price include Spirits Row, Champagne Lane, wine and food tastings, seminars and live entertainment); and $175 for the VIP Tasting with express entry to the Grand Tasting. Two-day Grand Tasting passes are available for $175. The VIP Tasting is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Grand Tasting starts at 1p.m. The event is rain or shine; sorry pets are not allowed in Culinary Village. To purchase tickets and view the full festival schedule visit South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival.

ABOUT SOUTH WALTON BEACHES WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

This year’s annual South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival will be held April 27-30, 2017, throughout the Town Center of Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. The festival features a stunning showcase of more than 800 of the best wines the world has to offer. Meet the celebrity wine producers and master distillers presenting their fine wine and spirits from around the world. The Savor South Walton Culinary Village offers a sumptuous array of foods to taste, wines to pair, as well as popular wine and food tasting seminars. Visit Spirits Row, Champagne Lane and Nosh Pavilions. Enjoy live entertainment throughout the weekend. This event is a major fundraiser for Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, which benefits children in need in Northwest Florida. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.SoWalWine.com.