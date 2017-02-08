Winemaker Glenn C. Salva with Antinori Wines Joins Celebrity Line Up for 2017 South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival With a sip, wine lovers can travel to Napa Valley and Tuscany and come with us on a journey to savor both the old and new worlds,” Salva said.

Glenn C. Salva representing Antica Napa Valley wines — owned by the six-generation Antinori wine family — makes his first North Florida appearance as one of many celebrated winemakers, chefs and entertainers, who will wine, dine, educate and entertain as part of the four-day celebration of wine at the 2017 South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival.

This year’s highly anticipated event will be held April 27-30, 2017 in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin located within the beach communities of idyllic South Walton in Northwest Florida.

The Antinori family’s winemaking history has been synonymous with the famed wine growing regions of Tuscany and Umbria since its inception more than six centuries ago when Giovanni di Piero Antinori entered the “Ante Fiorentina,” the Winemakers Guild of Florence, in 1385.

Today, the wine business is run by Piero Antiniori and his three daughters: Albiera, Allegra and Alessia and their Italian wines are among the most recognized and highly rated.

Salva, a Cornell educated viticulturist, brings 30 years of Napa Valley winegrowing to his work as Wine Estate Manager for Antica Napa Valley, where he has been responsible for all winegrowing activities since 2002. In addition to his Antica Napa Valley role, he also works with other Antinori and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates joint wine ventures in Red Mountain region of Washington State as well as the iconic Stag’s Leap Winery Cellars, also located in Napa Valley.

The name Antica blends the sensibilities of “Antinori” and “California” and represents the family’s longstanding desire to craft exceptional estate wines that are a true expression of Napa Valley terroir.

As Salva tells, the Antinori family fell in love with Napa Valley land and people after visiting in in ‘60s. In the’80s the family acquired 1,200-acre estate on a high plain in the eastern mountains of Napa Valley known as Atlas Peak District, where they established their winery, expanding it over the years. The estate has 600 acres of vines that are primarily Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, but also the classic Bourdeaux blending varietals and Pinot Noir, Syrah, Sangiovese and Sauvignon Blanc.

“The way we style our wines is meant to be wines that show varietal authenticity, but also purity in aroma and flavors,” Salva said.

“The soul of Antinori is certainly in Tuscany, but at the same time, we are not trying to make Tuscan wines in Napa Valley. Our goal is always to make quality wines with a strong local identity and our Antica wines are indelibly imprinted with the terroir of Napa Valley.”

Salva will be presenting and pouring California and Italian wines, but is especially excited to share Antica’s Cabernet Sauvignon.

“This is the pinnacle of our Townsend Vineyard and a symbol of Antinori California. We are thrilled to share this incredibly delicious example and many other iconic wines at the patron dinners, at the Grand Tastings and in an auction lot. With a sip, wine lovers can travel to Napa Valley and Tuscany and come with us on a journey to savor both the old and new worlds,” Salva said.

He will also conduct a tasting seminar during Sunday’s Grand Tasting titled “The Antinori Fascination with Cabernet Sauvignon” where attendees can taste and compare the wines of Antinori with those of Antica.

Salva is looking forward to his first visit to the Northwest Florida coast. His advice to festivalgoers is to take time to enjoy the journey. “In every glass of wine there’s a beautiful story. When people come to a festival like this I encourage them not just to drink wine, but to take time to hear the story behind it. I say, when you have a glass of wine allow it to be a bit of learning experience, step out of your comfort zone and try to discover something new and really have some fun.”

Dozens of celebrity winemakers, distillers, chefs, brew masters and entertainers converge in South Walton, Florida to wine, dine, educate and entertain guests as part of the four-day celebration of wine. Throughout the Town Center of Grand Boulevard, attendees enjoy such attractions as Spirits Row, Champagne Lane Tastings, Savor South Walton Culinary Village, Nosh Pavilions, Tasting Seminars, Craft Beer & Spirits Jam, live entertainment and more than 800 wines poured by knowledgeable wine industry insiders.

The Destin Charity Wine Auction (DCWA) also takes place on Saturday during the festival with more than 500 patrons bidding on luxury travel packages, collectable wines and other fine living lots. Monies raised at the auction as well as proceeds from the festival go to support more than a dozen children’s charities in Northwest Florida.

This year, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation recognizes Marchesi Antinori as its International Honorary Vintner of the Year for its longtime support of the Foundation. Representatives will be recognized on stage at the auction and given a plaque by Adam Strum, publisher and editor-in-chief of Wine Enthusiast Companies.

Presented by Visit South Walton and Wine Enthusiast Media, the festival offers the ideal backdrop for a beach getaway. South Walton beaches are consistently named among the best beaches in the country.

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival is made possible by the generous support of the following Founding Partners: Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, Visit South Walton Tourist Development Council, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Wine World of Northwest Florida and Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. ResortQuest by Wyndham Vacation Rentals is the Official Lodging Partner.

The Craft Beer & Spirits Jam kicks off the festival Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; the Grand Tastings are on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $35 for Friday; $99 for Saturday and Sunday (tickets include Spirits Row, Champagne Lane, wine and food tastings, seminars and live entertainment); and $175 for the VIP Tasting includes all amenities of the Grand Tasting plus exclusive celebrity pouring and food tastings, XL Riedel wine glass and express entry to the Grand Tasting. Two-day Grand Tasting passes are available for $175. The VIP Tasting is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Grand Tasting starts at 1 p.m. The event is rain or shine; sorry pets are not allowed in Culinary Village. To purchase tickets and view the full festival schedule visit http://www.SoWalWine.com.

