San Francisco Hair Transplant Among the highlights on our Yelp listing is PRP therapy for hair loss.

Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a professional hair transplant clinic serving San Francisco and environs, is proud to announce an upgrade to the company's Yelp listing. Bay Area residents struggling from thinning hair can research information on the upgraded Yelp page on topics as diverse as Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, hair transplantation techniques such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplantation, as well as other hair restoration therapies.

“Among the highlights on our Yelp listing is PRP therapy for hair loss. This is a relatively new procedure so we are still getting the word out about it to the community,” explained Miguel Canales, founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. “Our upgraded Yelp page offers photos and more details. It could be the perfect fit for some Bay Area locals suffering from a thinning hair. It should also be noted that we service both men and women suffering from hair loss.”

To review the updated Yelp page for hair transplant service in San Francisco please visit https://www.yelp.com/biz/silicon-valley-hair-institute-foster-city. To learn more about various hair transplant procedures including FUT and FUE, please go to http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/. Of special note is the page on hair transplant services for Bay Area women at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/hair-transplant-for-women/.

San Francisco and Yelp: Getting the Word Out on the Best Hair Transplant Options

Silicon Valley can be known as a diverse population with individual tastes and interests. Savvy Bay Area locals may investigate several social network sites before choosing a restaurant or service.

Finding the right fit can require searching a few key social network sites for information. If a San Francisco native has decided to find the best hair transplant service, Google+ and Yelp could be the first place to look. Smart business owners may frequently upgrade a Yelp page to ensure the latest technology is readily available to the community.

Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a leading hair transplant clinic in the Bay Area has recently upgraded the company's Yelp listing. Platelet Rich Plasma hair growth therapy (PRP) has been a recent discovery for hair loss treatment, for example, and is featured on the upgraded listing. Men or women may find it is the perfect fit for a thinning hair problem. If PRP therapy for hair is not the right fit, a menu of hair transplant services including FUT and FUE can also be found. San Francisco locals dealing with individual hair loss problems can find the best hair transplant options in San Francisco through Yelp.

About Silicon Valley Hair Institute

Silicon Valley Hair Institute, under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Miguel Canales MD, is one of the best facilities offering San Francisco Bay Area hair transplants. Dr. Canales provides the full range of advanced hair transplant and hair restoration procedures for Bay Area residents, from San Francisco to San Mateo to Palo Alto. If one needs a hair transplant specialist, look no further than this Bay Area hair transplant center. Dr. Canales also performs female hair transplants for women and eyebrow restoration, thus offering the best hair transplant and robotic hair replacement options. Call today to 650-551-1100 for a no-cost consultation, or for more information visit http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/.