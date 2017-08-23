San Francisco Hair Transplant One thing you can count on in the Bay Area is diversity.

Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a leading San Francisco Bay Area hair transplant clinic, is proud to announce a new blog archive organized month-by-month. The new rotation of archived blog posts can provide a wide selection of topics to review for hair loss treatments. Local Bay Area residents searching information about hair transplantation can review details online and then reach out for a no obligation consultation.

“One thing you can count on in the Bay Area is diversity,” explained Miguel Canales, MD. “Our new rotating archive page has been launched to reflect the needs of a varied population. The month-by-month format makes it easy for anyone to sample the diversity of options when it comes to hair transplantation technology.”

To review a blog post from the new rotating archive page please go to http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/2017/07/. Reasons for hair transplant surgery can be different for each individual. Genetic links to male pattern baldness can require FUE/FUT hair therapy treatments. Transsexual individuals may require hair transplant treatments to match reassignment surgery. To read more topics regarding San Francisco hair transplants please visit a category page on hair transplantation such as http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/category/hair-transplant/.

A San Francisco Hair Transplant Clinic Archive for the Bay Area’s Vanguard Readership

Marching to a different drummer can be a common expression to describe Bay Area locals. Diversity in the community could be a part of the reason for the technological successes of Silicon Valley. Looking beyond the conventional way of solving problems can break ground and pave the way to new possibilities. With respect to San Francisco hair transplant surgery options, a diverse community may mean various needs for hair restoration surgery. Common hair loss issues such as male pattern baldness can require a different approach as compared to hair loss treatment options for San Francisco Bay Area women. The new rotating blog can share details from a specialist in both areas.

For this reason, Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a San Francisco hair transplant clinic lead by surgeon, Dr. Miguel Canales has released a new rotating blog archive. Each month Bay Area locals searching for varied hair restoration topics can review specifics from the archive. Subjects ranging from universal male patterned baldness to more unique hair transplant surgeries can be reviewed. Locals requiring hair restoration on the head, or possibly adding hair to the face and chest, may learn how robotic FUE or the alternative FUT hair transplantation surgery can do both. State-of-the-art technology can support a diverse group of San Francisco hair transplant needs.

Silicon Valley Hair Institute, under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon, Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best specialized facilities offering San Francisco Bay Area hair transplantation. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures for Bay Area residents, who find this top-rated hair transplant specialist. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute is a specialized hair clinic serving hair loss and hair restoration needs in the San Francisco, San Jose and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, etc.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.

