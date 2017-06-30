San Jose Hair Transplant Although our clinic is in Foster City, we serve the entire Bay Area including San Jose.

The Bay Area's leading hair transplant center, Silicon Valley Hair Institute, is proud to release a new post involving games about saying one thing and meaning another. For instance, the new post explains that the "best: San Jose Hair Transplant clinic may actually be found not in San Jose, but in Foster City, California. Such a statement could be confusing, yet true meanings can be uncovered as is explained in the post. Both San Jose and Foster City should be considered part of the bigger Bay Area, and the trip for the "best" San Jose hair transplant may entail a short drive from San Jose to Foster City.

“Although our clinic is in Foster City, we serve the entire Bay Area including San Jose,” explained Miguel Canales, surgeon and founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. “Foster City and San Jose are big cities around the San Francisco Peninsula. If a patient looks up hair loss treatments in either city, they will find us.”

To review the new blog post please visit http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/best-san-jose-hair-transplant-office-foster-city/. Information regarding hair transplant services for residents living in San Jose, Foster City or the surrounding Bay Area can be reviewed. State-of-the-art hair restoration technology including ARATAS system, Artificial Intelligence technology and 3D planning for hair loss can be found. Interested persons can also browse a page specific to San Jose at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/san-jose-hair-transplant/. Treatment for balding scalps including FUE/FUT, PRP and light therapy can be reviewed on the lively website as well.

The Best San Jose Hair Transplant Treatments can be found in Foster City

Silicon Valley may be considered a leading location for active nerd culture. Favorite relaxing pastimes could include more than weekend warrior excursions in San Francisco or cheering on a football team. Exercising the mind as well as the body can be a leading choice for Bay Area locals. Games including word games could be at the top of the list. Puns can take any topic and offer a fun twist to the meaning. A game may include general topics such as local cities. San Francisco can be changed to Comic Sans Francisco. If a one has recently had a San Jose hair transplant, offering a witticism about Foster City by calling it FUE-ster City could be added to the fun.

To capitalize on this hunger for fun word games, and the hunt for the best hair transplant options in the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley Hair Institute has recently released a blog regarding finding the best San Jose hair transplant treatment in Foster City. San Jose residents searching for hair loss treatments may learn that the top location for FUE/FUT technology can be found nearby. Both cities can be considered part of the Bay Area, yet only one can deliver cutting edge hair restoration services. The new blog post offers a light tongue-in-cheek read for the best San Jose hair transplant services in Foster City. Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) might be a few of the hair loss therapies ready for review. A Bay Area local suffering from hair loss may not enjoy playing games with hair restoration, but knowing where to get the best San Jose hair transplant treatments may be appreciated.

About Silicon Valley Hair Institute

Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Miguel Canales MD, is one of the best facilities offering San Francisco Bay Area hair transplants. Dr. Canales provides the full range of advanced hair transplant and hair restoration procedures for Bay Area residents, from San Francisco to San Jose and Foster City. If one needs a hair transplant specialist, look no further than this Bay Area hair transplant center. Dr. Canales also performs female hair transplants for women and eyebrow restoration, thus offering the best hair transplant and robotic hair replacement options. Call today to 650-551-1100 for a no-cost consultation, or for more information visit the website.