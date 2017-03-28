San Francisco Hair Transplant We are used to seeing men come to our clinic because male pattern baldness is just a fact of life.

Silicon Valley Hair Institute, the San Francisco Bay Area leader in women's hair restoration treatment, is proud to announce a new blog post about women’s hair loss. Although hair transplant procedures can be seen as more of a man’s issue, many women suffer from hair loss as they age. Menopause or genetics can be two reasons a woman may see her hair thinning.

“We are used to seeing men come to our clinic because male pattern baldness is just a fact of life,” explained Miguel Canales, surgeon and founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. “However, we want to remind the community that thinning hair can be a woman’s issue too. There are protocols and procedures that can help them as well. Our new post in addition to other new content on our website showcases our efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area for women's hair restoration.”

To review the new post on hair transplant options for women, please go to http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/bay-area-women-and-hair-transplant-options/. For more details about Bay Area hair transplats for women as well as female hair restoration procedures and protocols please go to http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/womens-hair-loss-protocol/. Information regarding women’s hair loss and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) procedures can be found on the site as well.

Bay Area Gives Equal Time to Hair Transplants for Women

Although San Francisco locals may think the Bay Area is a progressive place where women enjoy the same treatment as men, it may be surprising to many residents that when it comes to a hair loss and hair restoration issues, women can be treated differently. Male pattern baldness can be looked at as a common occurrence. Hair transplant surgery for men can also be seen as normal, and nothing to be ashamed of. Female pattern baldness may not be as widely understood or discussed. If a woman sees signs of thinning hair or hair loss, it may be important to know equal treatment is available. Hair transplant procedures and treatments can be found for women in the Bay Area.

For these reasons, Silicon Valley Hair Institute has recently posted a new blog post about female hair loss and female hair restoration options for San Francisco Bay Area patients. Dr. Miguel Canals is a top hair restoration specialist for women as well as men. The reasons for a woman losing hair can vary. Menopause, alopecia or genetics can play a part. Female pattern baldness can also appear different from the common male pattern. It may be important to know women and men have the same access to successful hair restoration treatments. FUT and FUE hair transplant surgery, PRP growth therapy and low-level light therapy can help thicken a woman’s scalp. Women may not hear much about female pattern baldness but treatment for thicker hair can be found in the Bay Area. Females who have this interest are urged first to visit the new blog post, and second to reach out to Dr. Canales for an in-office consultation as no two women are alike.

About Silicon Valley Hair Institute

Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Miguel Canales MD, is one of the best facilities offering San Francisco Bay Area hair transplants. Dr. Canales provides the full range of advanced hair transplant and hair restoration procedures for Bay Area residents, from San Francisco to San Mateo to Palo Alto. If one needs a hair transplant specialist, look no further than this Bay Area hair transplant center. Dr. Canales also performs female hair transplants for women and eyebrow restoration, thus offering the best hair transplant and robotic hair replacement options. Call today to 650-551-1100 for a no-cost consultation, or for more information visit the website.