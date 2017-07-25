Marietta Tree Service Launches New Website for Landscaping Service

We are thrilled to debut this new website to our current and future customers who are looking for professional care for their trees, lawns, and landscaping.

Marietta Tree Service, a full-service tree care and landscape company based in Acworth, Georgia, announced today the launch of its newly-designed website found at http://mariettalandscapeservice.com.

The completely revamped website features a streamlined and simplified design, improved functionality and enriched content areas to help homeowners and businesses make well-informed decisions about their tree care and landscaping needs.

“We are thrilled to debut this new website to our current and future customers who are looking for professional care for their trees, lawns and landscaping,” said Tracy Langston, owner of Marietta Tree Service. “Visitors to the site will find information about the different landscaping and tree care options that may be considered, as well as important details about all of the landscaping services we offer. Ultimately we’re hoping this site will help homeowners and businesses get the information, and ultimately the service, they need in a more timely and efficient manner.”

The new website will be regularly updated with news on company services, landscaping tips and special promotions, along with seasonal information about tree care. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for Marietta Tree Service’s mailing list to receive direct emails on the “Contact Us” page.

Marietta Tree Service provides a wide range of services to both residential and commercial clients, including landscape design; plant and sod installation; tree cabling and planting; tree pruning and trimming; tree and stump removal, grading; scheduled lawn care; design and installation of retaining walls, patios and pavers; installation of outdoor lighting; and installation and maintenance of irrigation and drainage systems.

For more information about Marietta Tree Service, please visit the company’s newly-designed website. For answers to specific questions that may not be answered on the website, or to schedule a complimentary consultation or a service call, please call Marietta Tree Service at (770) 912-4033 and ask to speak with a customer service representative.