Wichita's top-rated plumbing service, Ben Franklin Plumbing is proud to announce an important new post on emergency plumbing services with a lively connection to clogged sinks and holiday dinners. Thanksgiving and Christmas have recently passed, but Central Kansas locals may celebrate other important dinner events such as Easter, Passover, or non-religious celebrations such as Memorial Day barbeques. A clogged sink or other Wichita emergency plumbing situation need not hurt plans for a nice family gathering.

“Frequent family events and holidays, like Easter dinners or non-religious gatherings such as Memorial Day barbeques, are something folks in the Wichita area look forward to,” commented Jason Clark, Manager of Ben Franklin Plumbing of Wichita, Kansas. “If the kitchen sink clogs and won’t drain, the cook is going to have a hard time preparing any meal. Washing a load of dishes afterwards could be a nightmare too. Luckily, we are open 24/7 and even holidays to help out. Our new post reminds customers that we are Wichita's favorite plumbing service for emergency plumbing needs.”

To read the new informational post about 24/7 emergency plumbing for Wichita, KS please go to http://www.benfranklinwichita.com/03/2017/blog/need-emergency-plumber-wichita-thats-us. To read, in detail, about their emergency plumbing services for Wichita, visit http://www.benfranklinwichita.com/emergency-plumber.

An Emergency Plumber in Wichita Can Save Residents from a Sunday Dinner Disaster

Family gatherings may not end after the winter holidays for Kansas locals. Thanksgiving and Christmas might have past, but Wichita may still celebrate the ever-important Sunday dinner as well as holidays like Easter or Passover. A special meal could happen once a week or once a month. Either way, it can include extended family and friends. A larger group could mean more time in the kitchen doing pre-work before the meal. A giant stack of dishes to clean afterwards could also be part of the ritual. Whether the host or hostess has help or not, nothing can get done if a sink backs up. Stubborn clogs never seem to happen at the right time. An emergency plumber available in Wichita 24/7 could be the saving grace.

About Ben Franklin Plumbing of Wichita, Kansas

Ben Franklin Plumbing is a top-rated plumbing service, serving greater Wichita, Kansas and located at 2825 E. Kellogg Avenue. The company offers 24/7 emergency plumbing service not only to Wichita but to surrounding communities such as Derby, Andover, and Haysville, Kansas. Professionally licensed plumbers are ready for plumbing problems such as: drain cleaning, installing pump systems and water heaters, sewer line clean-outs and faucet repair. The company also replaces and installs faucets, garbage disposals and toilets. Commercial plumbers and residential plumbers are ready to serve. When searching for sewer repairs and unclogging drains in Derby, Andover, Haysville or Wichita, Kansas, Ben Franklin Plumbing is available.

Web. http://www.benfranklinwichita.com/

Tel. 316-858-5985