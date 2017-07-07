"The Prem Rawat Foundation earns our highest possible rating, outperforming most other charities in America." - Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator The Prem Rawat Foundation’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public

The Prem Rawat Foundation’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations their top 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.

“The Prem Rawat Foundation’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds The Prem Rawat Foundation to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity.”

With the help of volunteers in more than 70 countries, TPRF aims to address the fundamental human needs of food, water and peace through a variety of programs and initiatives.

“It’s important our donors trust that we’re using their donations wisely to accomplish our mission of helping people live with dignity, peace and prosperity,” says TPRF Board Chair Linda Pascotto. “Hopefully our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters our good governance and financial accountability.”

More information about TPRF’s finances, accountability and transparency are available on the Charity Navigator website here.