Foundations Recovery Network Launches Recovery Unscripted Podcast

Foundations Recovery Network (FRN), a recognized leader in the field of integrated treatment for substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders, is proud to announce the launch of its newest platform: Recovery Unscripted. FRN saw a growing need for additional tools and resources within the behavioral healthcare industry and decided to take advantage of this innovative approach to sharing insights and new information.

Recovery Unscripted hopes to provide an intimate setting for informative, honest and impactful storytelling for those fighting a disease that if often diluted by stigma.

“Recovery and innovation are both unscripted journeys. We bring both paths together and share how these journeys intersect for the patient and the provider,” said FRN’s Chief Marketing Officer Lee Pepper.

Recovery Unscripted is especially helpful for parents, relatives, teachers, therapists, counselors, interventionists, clinicians, psychologists, psychiatrists, treatment providers and any individuals affected by recovery. To listen to recent episodes and to learn more, visit our podcast page.

About Foundations Recovery Network:

Foundations Recovery Network (FRN) is the premier provider of integrated treatment for co-occurring addiction and mental health concerns, offering residential and outpatient services nationwide. FRN is committed to providing evidence-based treatment for individuals with co-occurring disorders through clinical services, education and research. FRN offers treatment programs in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee; Palm Springs, San Francisco, San Diego, Santa Monica, Los Angeles and Malibu, California; Atlanta and Sautee, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; and Detroit and Augusta, Michigan. Each facility focuses on patient-centered care and an individualized approach, upholding a high standard of innovative treatment and compassionate attention to each patient’s needs. For more information, visit FoundationsRecoveryNetwork.com.