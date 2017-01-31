San Diego is prime real estate in late winter and early Spring for European business and pleasure travelers.

Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for the San Diego area offering so-called serviced apartments, is proud to announce they have selected their February, 2017, featured apartment complex, the 'Valentia,' located at 5305 Toscana Way, San Diego, California, 92122. Each month, Key Housing identifies one property each in Northern and Southern California as a 'featured property' to showcase to interested customers a truly incredible short-term rental in the Golden State.

“San Diego is prime real estate in late winter and early Spring for European business and pleasure travelers,” explained Robert Lee, President of Key Housing. “The weather is rated as near-perfect, access to the famous California beaches is unparallelled, and the balance between open green spaces and big-city amenities is just right. By identifying the Valentia as our featured unit, we truly shining a light on a great opportunity in a great city for visiting Europeans.”

To browse the Valentia of San Diego, visit http://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=548. To browse all short term corporate housing listings in San Diego visit, http://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?location=san%20diego. It should be advised that the term 'serviced apartment' is commonly used by Europeans, whereas Americans and Canadians use the term 'furnished apartment.' Finally, to browse an incredible archive of posts on San Diego short term, corporate, and serviced apartments visit http://blog.keyhousing.com/tag/san-diego-corporate-apartments/.

The Valentia - Incredible Short-Term Rentals in an Incredible Southern California City

The Valentia apartments feature newly remodeled interiors, and huge floor plans. Enjoy fine dining at restaurants perched atop La Jolla's jagged cliffs. Shop at the Design District, a four-block stretch along Girard Avenue. Visit boutique-lined streets, browse art and gift shops, or spend the day at the Stephen Birch Aquarium & Museum. Indulge in the soft sand beaches, with year-round vacation sunshine and the Pacific Ocean's watercolor sunsets. From the village to the cove, La Jolla truly is the jewel of Southern California, and the Valentia, one of the gems of the city. Isolated coves, world class golf, incredible dining and shopping - this is paradise. This collection of condominium style apartments offers a lifestyle to match La Jolla: chic, versatile and so convenient.

Availabilities for corporate renters cannot be guaranteed; however, Key Housing has many other available opportunities in the hot La Jolla and San Diego area rental market. Interested parties are recommended to either use the website, or contact Key Housing directly for personal assistance with their San Diego temporary housing needs.

About Key Housing

Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and corporate rentals in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Jose as well as smaller cities like Fresno, San Diego and Sacramento. Whether the need if for a serviced apartment or a short term rental, corporate housing or short term apartments, just browse our listings to find the rental that fits one’s short term corporate housing needs. We are competitive with extended stay hotels in cities such as Cupertino, Santa Clara or even Long Beach, and many nurses, interns and people seeking pet friendly corporate rentals or corporate relocation services depend on us for their furnished apartment or other temporary housing needs. Whether after Los Angeles corporate housing, short term rentals in San Francisco, or a serviced apartment in San Diego - we can aid the search for the right apartment in the Golden State. After all, we're among the top-rated short-term apartment listing service in places like Redwood City, Santa Monica, Newport Beach and just about every city in California. Whether it's serviced apartments or a furnished rental, just search, click or call today!

Key Housing

(800) 989-0410

http://www.keyhousing.com/