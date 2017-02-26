NuevaCare Announces Upgrades to San Mateo Home Care Information Page

San Mateo Home Care People think local when they are looking for a caring home care agency.

NuevaCare, a leading home care agency based in San Mateo, California, but serving Bay Area cities as diverse as Millbrae, Belmont, and Palo Alto, is proud to announce an important upgrade to its geographic information pages, starting with its page on San Mateo. Many Bay Area consumers look for home care close to home, and by having city-specific pages, NuevaCare is answering that information need.

"People think local when they are looking for a caring home care agency," explained Kamran Nasser, CEO of NuevaCare. "Our San Mateo information page situates NuevaCare in a key Bay Area city, and helps clients who live in San Mateo understand our service offerings."

Interested persons, including journalists or bloggers, can visit the new San Mateo page at http://nuevacare.com/san-mateo-home-care/. There, they can not only view basic information such as the company office address but also learn about services for San Mateo seniors and others who need home care. Among the service offerings are the following:

Assistance with the Activities of Daily Living

24/7 Live-In Care or Hourly Care

Personal Care: including bathing, dressing, toileting, etc.

Medication Reminders

Meal Preparation / Nutrition

Light Housekeeping

Companionship

Cancer care

Memory care for patients with Alzheimer’s, dementia or stroke

In-home respite services

Assistance with errands including doctor’s appointments

Persons with an active need for San Mateo home care (or home care in nearby cities) are encouraged to reach out for a consultation. No two situations are alike, and NuevaCare will optimize its caregiver services to the needs of the individual and his or her family.

About NuevaCare

A premier technology based home care company based in San Mateo and servicing the San Francisco Bay Area, NuevaCare delivers responsive, quality, and affordable in-home care to those who need care due to old age or recovering from surgery or illness. NuevaCare services clients in diverse Bay Area cities from Burlingame to Santa Clara, San Mateo to Palo Alto, Foster City to Hillsborough and everywhere in between. NuevaCare provides hourly, live-in, overnight, and 24/7 care. Recognized as one of the best home care agencies in the Bay Area, NuevaCare can be found at http://nuevacare.com/. NuevaCare is licensed by California Department of Social Services, Home Care Services Bureau, license #: 414700022.