JM Internet Announces Call for SEO Books for Best SEO Book List

The JM Internet Group, a leader in SEO training online, is proud to announce that it is soliciting submissions for its popular list of SEO Books. In addition to publishing the best-selling SEO Fitness Workbook 2017 (http://amzn.to/2leKA9V), the company maintains a list of top-rated SEO books. The purpose is to help small business owners and marketers educate themselves on how to "do it themselves" in terms of search engine optimization.

"Books are an incredible, practical resource because they are in-depth and step-by-step," explained Jason McDonald, director of the JM Internet Group. "We publish the list of best SEO books, both online, and in our popular SEO Toolbook, which is included to anyone who either registers to our email list or purchases the SEO Fitness Workbook. In any case, we want a comprehensive list of quality books on the subject. "

To view the current list of the best SEO books visit https://www.jm-seo.org/2017/01/2017-seo-books/; there at the bottom, there are the instructions on how to submit a book to the list. Alternatively, interested parties can use the website feedback form to submit a book. It should be noted that to be included a book must, of course, be on the topic of Search Engine Optimization, be published in 2016 or later, and be available in hard copy format. Kindle or eBooks are not eligible unless there is also a companion print edition.

Books on Search Engine Optimization

Ironically, there is simply "too much" information available on the Internet on the topic of SEO. There are literally hundreds upon hundreds of blog posts, for example, and nearly anyone can throw up a blog post and claim to be an expert on the topic. Many small business owners and marketers, accordingly, become overwhelmed by the cacophony of discordant voices. They don't know what to do, and often fall into despair or so-called "analysis paralysis," when they do nothing. Books offer a more organized alternative. In addition, because it is difficult to publish a book, difficult to garner positive reviews on Amazon, and difficult to stand the test of times, books - in contrasts to blog posts and zero cost tutorials available online - tend to be both better written and more honest about the possibilities of success at SEO. Only the SEO Fitness Workbook has a companion Toolbook, and only the SEO Fitness Workbook identifies competitive books on the topic. The point of curating this list of best SEO books, in summary, is to provide a single source for the hungry reader to learn from the top seven or ten experts in the field.

About JM Internet Group

The JM Internet Group provides SEO, Social Media Marketing, and Google AdWords training and courses for busy marketers and businesspeople. Online search engine optimization training helps explain keywords, page tags, link building strategies and other techniques needed to climb to the top of search engine rankings for Google, Yahoo, and Bing. The teaching methodology is hands on, with live examples and discussions, taught from the convenience of each student's computer.

