New Online SEO Training Scheduled Announced by JM Internet Group

The JM Internet Group, a leader in online SEO training, is excited to announce their June, 2017, training in search engine optimization. The new schedule has just been posted to the website, and begins on June 13, 2017. Training is offered both live and in video-on-demand format.

"We offer the online SEO training twice a year, live, and throughout the year in video-on-demand format," explained Jason McDonald, director of the JM Internet Group. "One of the benefits of being forced to teach it online is that it keeps us up-to-date vs. other online SEO training courses, which can be one or even more than one year old. Our training is, at most, six months old, and can be taken live and/or at no additional cost in video-on-demand format."

To browse the schedule of live trainings, visit https://www.jm-seo.org/courses/class-schedule/. To learn more about the SEO training specifically, visit https://www.jm-seo.org/courses/seo-course/. Anyone interested in learning more can visit the website, use the contact form, or just call 800-298-4065. Enrollment is open now.

Small Business Training in Search Engine Optimization

The reality for most small businesses today is that their customers often go, first, to search engines such as Google, Yahoo, or Bing to locate products or service. Optimizing their websites to show at the top of search engines, accordingly, is a primary task in digital marketing. That said, many marketers find it difficult to understand how to optimize a website via SEO. The blogosphere is full of misleading and contradictory information, and the search engines do not do a very good job at providing practical, easy-to-understand advice. Indeed, since the search engines make their money off of paid advertising, they have a conflict of interest; they're not exactly motivated to explain how to get a company, product, or service to the top of Google, Yahoo, or Bing without paying money.

This incredible, up-to-date course in SEO explains the various steps towards succeed. It follows the methodology in Dr. McDonald's popular book on Amazon, the SEO Fitness Workbook 2017, available on Amazon at http://amzn.to/2leKA9V. Training course contents include the following:



On Page SEO - how to build a website that talks to Google.

Off Page SEO - link-building, blogging, and social mentions explained in simple English.

Videos - step-by-step companion videos what SHOW you how to do SEO successfully.

Worksheets - downloadable worksheets with JASON AS THERAPIST to help you and your team deploy an effective SEO strategy.

Metrics - in-depth coverage of GOOGLE ANALYTICS plus how to measure your RANK on Google.

SEO Tools - includes the companion SEO TOOLBOOK with hundreds of zero cost tools for search engine optimization.

About JM Internet Group

The JM Internet Group provides SEO, Social Media Marketing, and Google AdWords training and courses for busy marketers and businesspeople. Online search engine optimization training helps explain keywords, page tags, link building strategies and other techniques needed to climb to the top of search engine rankings for Google, Yahoo, and Bing. The teaching methodology is hands on, with live examples and discussions, taught from the convenience of each student's computer.

