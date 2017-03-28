San Francisco Bay Area Serviced Apartment A lot of companies put their extended stay employees in hotels. That includes contracted employees who come from Europe.

Key Housing, recognized as a leader in finding hard-to-find San Francisco corporate housing, is proud to announce a timely new blog archive on so-called "serviced apartments" with a focus on Northern California. Serviced apartments are what Europeans call furnished apartments. As such, they can be highly valued properties to corporations searching for temporary housing for businesspeople coming from the European continent to California. Top quality contracted employees can live in a normal dwelling without the added costs accumulated by hotels.

“A lot of companies put their extended stay employees in hotels. That includes contracted employees who come from Europe,” explained Robert Lee, President of Key Housing. “Employees far from home can miss the feel of a small apartment walking distance to shops and entertainment. That’s why we are highlighting Strata Mission Bay as an exceptional corporate housing property with a connection to the "serviced apartment" terminology used by Europeans.”

On-site amenities such as laundry, parking and fitness centers can be reviewed. Many Bay Area serviced apartments can be found near open farmers markets and walking distance to the bay.

San Francisco Corporate Housing can Help Cure Homesickness for Europeans Looking for Serviced Apartments

Working away from a home town can be exciting and also slightly depressing for a contracted employee. If a contacted employee is coming from Europe, the idea of staying at a hotel for months can be a completely foreign idea. Serviced apartments have been the norm for contracted employees in much of Europe. A small corporate housing condo or apartment can add some normalcy to an extended stay employee’s time. Purchasing food from a farmers market and then going home to make a meal could be a simple pleasure that keeps spirits up. It could also be a healthier lifestyle. Long term stays in a hotel room may not provide a normal home experience.

Key Housing, San Francisco corporate housing properties has announced a new blog post archive about serviced apartments. Living in an extended stay apartment close to local markets may be the experience many contracted employees are used to. Amenities such as modern kitchens and washer/dryers can make a foreign city feel more like home. The Strata Mission Bay as an example is located in the hub of San Francisco is walking distance to the wharf marketplace. Nearby public transportation, farmers markets and beautiful natural hiking spots can be healthy for a company budget as well. Serviced apartments can be found in San Francisco corporate housing. The Strata Mission Bay can help an extended stay employee feel San Francisco is more like home.

