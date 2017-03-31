Regardless of who wins the Presidency, the first year of a new President is a time of anxiety for the business community as new regulations and laws are passed that impact businesses.

Safe Harbor LLP, long considered one of the leading accounting firms in the San Francisco Bay Area and in California for businesses, corporations, and startups, is proud to announce ten new posts to its news feed. The company's blog and news feed are landmark resources for businesses in San Francisco to learn about the turbulent tax and regulatory environment as the United States embarks on a new President.

“Regardless of who wins the Presidency, the first year of a new President is a time of anxiety for the business community as new regulations and laws are passed that impact businesses. 2017 is certainly no exception,” explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. “For this reason, we have recently updated our news feed with ten timely posts that touch on issues of concern to San Francisco businesses and high net worth individuals.”

To read the posts, visit http://www.safeharborcpa.com/category/news/. There, in addition to posts on San Francisco business tax issues, one can also see issues of concern to self-employed and high net worth issues, such as possible changes to the Affordable Care Act and the corresponding tax compliance requirements. Businesses can also click up to a specific page on business tax issues at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/business-tax/. Interested parties are urged to reach out to the accounting firm, as no two individuals or businesses face the same situation.

A Focus on Businesses and High Net Worth Individuals in the San Francisco Bay Area

The reality of taxes is that, generally speaking, taxes are of most concern to those who have assets and income. Very low income individuals, of course, don't have significant tax exposure, as their primary financial problem is to generate income. High net worth individuals, in contrast, have crossed the worry threshold by having enough income; now, however, they have to worry about how to minimize taxes. Similarly, many corporations and businesses in San Francisco have to worry about tax and regulatory requirements, such as those impacting international businesses. With the new Presidency of Donald Trump and new Republican majorities in Congress, all eyes are on Washington as accounting firms and other tax professionals await possible legislation. High net worth individuals and businesses would do well to forge relationships with accountants, now, so that they are aware of possible regulator requirements and opportunities. The ten new posts to the Safe Harbor news feed, plus an alert to interested parties to bookmark the feed are easy ways for those with an interest in tax matters to stay informed. 2017 is on track to be a very interesting year in tax issues, but whether 'interesting' is an asset or a liability to a business or high net worth individual will depend on his or her situation and the tax skill of their affiliated accountant.

About Safe Harbor LLP – a Professional CPA Firm in San Francisco

Safe Harbor LLP is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs helps both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.

Safe Harbor CPA

http://www.safeharborcpa.com

Tel. 415.742.4249