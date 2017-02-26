Travel Security App - FoneTrac Travel safety apps for corporate and business travelers is an exciting growth opportunity in the international security space.

FoneTrac®, a leading travel safety app at http://www.fonetrac-go.com/, is proud to announce two key posts to its blog on iOS travel safety app issues. A subsidiary of IMG GlobalSecur, FoneTrac addresses the growing corporate and organizational demand for travel security apps for both the iOS and Android platforms.

"Travel safety apps for corporate and business travelers is an exciting growth opportunity in the international security space," explained Chris Hagon, CEO of IMG GlobalSecur. "We are proud that FoneTrac supports iOS, Android, Blackberry 10 and even Windows smartphone, laptop, and notepad operating systems, thereby being device agnostic and providing a total employee monitoring solution for corporations and their employees who engage in international travel and need on demand security support. The new blog posts explain some of the key issues involving Apple's iOS or iPhone issues."

To read the two key posts on iOS travel safety app issues, visit http://www.fonetrac-go.com/blog/tag/ios/. Persons interested in even more details on iOS travel safety app issues are urged to visit the landing page at http://www.fonetrac-go.com/iphone-travel-security-app, and those who would like to know more about the GlobalSecur backend for employee and executive monitoring should visit http://www.globalsecur.com/.

Smart Phones and Corporate Travel Security

Business travelers, today, demand apps that work easily on their smartphones. Corporations and organizations such as universities or colleges supporting study abroad programs often have many overseas travelers, and need to support those travelers with a robust security experience. Organizational responsibilities have reached the point where the organization is required to provide some standard of care for employees or students when they engage in international travel. The FoneTrac travel security and travel safety app solves this problem by providing a device-agnostic travel safety app, supporting iOS, Android, Blackberry 10 and Windows smartphones with an integration to the GlobalSecur back end. In this way, push notifications can be sent to company employees, students, or other organization members, and those employees, students or other organization members can also reach out for assistance via FoneTrac should the need arise. By being integrated into the smartphone, FoneTrac is nearly always available as these days both executives and students tend to always have their phone available.

Journalists and others interested in learning more about this new, emerging world of smartphone travel safety apps are encouraged to reach out for interview and commentary opportunities.

Platform Agnostic, With Many Capabilities for Real Time Information

With support for iPhone, Android, and Blackberry as well as Windows Phones and both Android and Apple tablets, FoneTrac is not only platform-agnostic, which is useful for organizations with many employees using different types of phones. It is also, in contrast to competitive apps, more than a mere travel safety app; it is a gateway app that works with the GlobalSecur network to access real people, in real time, with on-the-ground experience at countries around the world.

About the Incident Management Group (IMG)

Incident Management Group is a leading international security consulting firm. Corporate or business organizations concerned about their need for robust travel security solutions can reach out to the IMG Group for assistance. The company’s experts provide services such as executive, employee, VIP, and expatriate travel security, workplace safety, duty of care management, risk and threat assessments, workplace violence prevention, crisis management planning, and more.

Tel. (877) 887-9914