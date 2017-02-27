Breitling, as a luxury watch brand, is long-associated with aviation, so it is only fitting that this promotion be near the Oakland airport.

Davidson & Licht, recognized as one of the East Bay's top jewelers and a Bay Area authorized Breitling watch dealer, is proud to announce an exciting co-promotion with Breitling watches that will run on billboards near the Oakland airport March, October, and November of 2017. The billboards will promote the Breitling brand as well as the fact that Davidson & Licht's jewelry store in Walnut Creek is the #1 place for Oakland and East Bay residents to browse and buy Breitling watches.

"Breitling, as a luxury watch brand, has long been associated with aviation, and so it is only fitting that this East Bay promotion on billboards be near the Oakland airport," explained Jason Licht, marketing manager for Davidson and Licht. "Busy Bay Area travelers going to and from the East Bay's major airport will be able to look up and see exciting promotions for Breitling. This will not only build the Davidson and Licht brand as the top jeweler serving Oakland and the entire East Bay with Breitling watches but will build Breitling brand awareness throughout the entire Bay Area."

Interested persons can browse available Breitling watches at http://www.davidsonandlicht.com/designer/breitling/. Those living in or near the East Bay are encouraged to visit the company's Walnut Creek jewelry store landing page at http://www.davidsonandlicht.com/walnut-creek/.

From Billboards to Walnut Creek and From the Internet to Walnut Creek

Bay Area customers are constantly on their cell phones and tablets, using the Internet to integrate their busy lives in both the real world and in social media. And many Bay Area consumers are passionate about watches and watch style. It's not surprising, therefore, that the Breitling brand with its affinity for aviation and technology is very popular with Bay Area consumers. Many already know that a short drive to Walnut Creek to Davidson & Licht is the best way to browse the Bay Area's best selection of Breitling watches. Through this new billboard advertising campaign, Davidson & Licht aims to grow awareness and secure its lead as the best jeweler in East Bay for Breitling and other luxury Swiss watches.

About Davidson & Licht Jewelers

Davidson & Licht (http://www.davidsonandlicht.com/) is one of the San Francisco Bay Area's top jewelers, with jewelry stores in Walnut Creek and in Santa Clara / San Jose in the Valley Fair mall. With a storied history, the company boasts the Bay Area's finest selection of engagement rings, wedding bands, and other fine jewelry for weddings and anniversaries. Besides carrying the best jewelry designers from Marco Bicego to Hearts on Fire, Mikimoto to Roberto Coin and everything in between, the company also offers in-house Rolex watch repair.

