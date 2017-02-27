Edward J. Weisto Tapped to Join MB ESOP Finance Group

MB Financial Bank has announced industry veteran Edward Weisto will join the bank’s ESOP Finance Group as Senior Vice President. Weisto brings more than 20 years of experience in ESOP lending, debt capital market group development and successfully guiding syndicated leveraged finance transaction teams for ESOP, private equity, institutional, private and public clients. Prior to joining MB, Weisto served as Senior Vice President for Associated Bank’s Commercial Banking Group.

“We are very excited to welcome Ed to our growing team,” said Elizabeth Di Cola, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of MB Financial Bank’s ESOP Finance Group. “His career speaks for itself. With over two decades of recognized experience in delivering value to clients through ESOP and capital markets solutions, Ed is a significant addition to our team.”

“We pride ourselves in providing the market with the very best ESOP professionals,” said Mark Hoppe, President and Chief Executive of MB Financial Bank. “Ed’s recent addition to MB further strengthens our ESOP Finance Group offerings.”

MB Financial Bank’s national ESOP Finance Group specializes in providing middle-market business owners with strategic financing for an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). The MB ESOP Finance Group consists of seasoned lending experts who understand how to navigate through the complexities of an ESOP in dynamic market conditions. By collaborating with an extensive network of ESOP community partners to develop financing solutions that are customized for the unique needs of each business, MB’s national ESOP Finance Group is an innovative and reliable financing source for all ESOP transactions.

Weisto began his career in 1985 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh. Weisto also served nine years in the United States Coast Guard. He is an advisory board member of the Breakthrough Urban Ministries, located in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Chicago, Ill., and is actively involved in coaching high school basketball at George Westinghouse College Prep-Chicago.

About MB Financial

MB Financial Bank N.A. is a Chicago-based holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. which has approximately $19 billion in assets and a more than one-hundred-year history of building deep and lasting relationships with middle-market companies and individuals. MB offers a full range of powerful financial solutions and the expertise and experience of bankers who are focused on their clients’ success. MB Financial Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBFI).