Online & On-demand Business Development Training Program for Professional Services Industry What we created is the entire step-by-step process, tools, and guidance every professional needs to become a solid rainmaker. It takes overwhelm out of business development!

Relying on over 10 years of expertise as practicing attorneys, certified executive coaches, and experienced business developers, 20/20 Leadership Group’s co-founders, Marla Grant, Esq., CEC, and Yuliya LaRoe, Esq., CPC, created 20/20 Leadership Group’s Rainmaking Academy. The Rainmaking Academy is an online business development training and coaching program that helps busy professionals around the world become successful rainmakers on their own schedule, even if they have zero networking, marketing, or business development experience.

The program features 12 online monthly modules loaded with short, impactful 3-7 minute video lessons, tools, templates, and worksheets, that help professionals learn every key rainmaking skill on their own schedule and begin achieving results fast.

“The idea to create the Rainmaking Academy came to us following years of helping professionals get new referral sources, clients, opportunities, raises, become promoted to partnership, and turn their contacts into clients through one-on-one and group coaching,” says co-founder LaRoe. “Professionals are strapped for time and we realized that an on-demand solution that combines proven, sophisticated and effective training and coaching in a doable curriculum will allow more busy professionals to transform into confident rainmakers. As former practicing attorneys ourselves, we know first hand what it’s like to juggle the demands of a busy professional career with family and personal lives, while trying to build a book of business at the same time. And we know how to help.”

With competitive pressures continuously rising, forward-looking professionals realize that they can no longer rely on their firms to guarantee their career success and are forced to look for their own solutions. According to Grant, “Our Rainmaking Academy is a game changer for busy professionals who realize that being really good at their job is not enough to make them indispensable, give them the income they want, or the leverage to call more of the shots in their careers. The truth is that in the current economic and global environment, what it really takes is to become an effective rainmaker.”

Both Grant and LaRoe understood that in order for the Rainmaking Academy to be an effective solution for busy professionals, the program must be efficient, convenient, engaging, and allow professionals to maximize their time. “Following extensive research and conversations with our clients and numerous other professionals, we understood that the key to success would be to take the overwhelm out of rainmaking by designing a comprehensive curriculum delivered in monthly modules that are broken down into small, doable chunks,” says LaRoe.

In essence, this program takes business development training for professionals to the next level, making it more accessible, convenient, relatable, and effective than ever. “What we created is the entire step-by-step process, tools, and guidance every professional needs to become a solid rainmaker. It takes overwhelm out of business development! It allows them to basically shortcut the learning curve, set doable goals, and get moving fast,” says Grant.

ABOUT 20/20 LEADERSHIP GROUP

20/20 Leadership Group is an international coaching firm, led by experienced attorneys who are certified coaches, that helps leaders and professionals in law and other industries reach new levels of success. 20/20 Leadership Group offers high-impact strategies, tactics and solutions in the areas of business development, relationship and team building, and leadership and talent development. To learn more, visit http://www.2020lead.com.

ABOUT YULIYA LAROE, ESQ., CPC

Creator of 20/20 Leadership Group’s Rainmaking Academy

As a certified coach and experienced attorney and business developer, Yuliya LaRoe transforms professionals who have little to no business or marketing experience into successful rainmakers. Using a proprietary Relationship-based Rainmaking Framework, LaRoe helps professionals engage high-level business and corporate clients, by developing a systematic approach that is based on their unique leadership and rainmaking behavioral profile. Prior to co-founding 20/20 Leadership Group, LaRoe practiced law at a major international firm for nearly 10 years as counsel for numerous Fortune 500 Companies, including Cisco Systems, Halliburton, Herbalife, and others. LaRoe holds a law degree from USC Law School and is credentialed as a Certified Professional Coach through the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching. She is also actively involved in the local business community, including serving as the President of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Miami-Dade County.

ABOUT MARLA GRANT, ESQ., CEC

Creator of 20/20 Leadership Group’s Rainmaking Academy

Marla Grant is an experienced attorney and former division Vice President of a global company. She is a certified executive coach and advisor, who leverages her real world industry experience and leadership expertise to help attorneys and other professionals achieve new levels of success. Prior to co-founding 20/20 Leadership Group, Grant successfully transitioned into leadership and has been in the business of relationship building throughout her professional career. After a successful career as a civil litigator for many years, Grant became a division Vice President of a leading global technology company where she oversaw client retention through strategic relationship management. After gaining years of business experience she never learned in law school or private practice, she transitioned out of management to help attorneys and other professionals maximize their success through her powerful and proven relationship building system and other high impact strategies. She holds a law degree from Boston University School of Law and is certified as an Executive Coach through the Center for Executive Coaching.

