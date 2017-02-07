Ag Pro Companies Logo “This expansion broadens our coverage area tremendously, allowing us to serve a new and diversified customer base,” said James Groover, Ag-Pro’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ag-Pro today announced it has completed the acquisition of nine John Deere dealership locations across north Alabama and north Georgia. Seven of these locations previously operated under the name “Snead Ag” and many have been in operation for over 50 years. In addition to these acquisitions, Ag-Pro recently opened up three new locations with one in South Carolina, one in north Georgia, and one in Florida to cover underserved portions of their coverage area.

“This expansion broadens our coverage area tremendously, allowing us to serve a new and diversified customer base,” said James Groover, Ag-Pro’s Chief Executive Officer. “The exceptional employee base that joined our Company as a result of this acquisition will give us the foundation to grow our business and better serve our customers as we strive to be an industry leader.”

About Ag-Pro

Headquartered in Boston, GA., Ag-Pro is one of the largest John Deere dealers in the United States with sales of $700 Million. Ag-Pro operates 48 John Deere dealership locations - offering sales, parts, and service - in 5 states and employs 900 employees. Learn more at http://www.agproco.com.

For more information, contact Carey Odum, Marketing Director at codum(at)agproco(dot)com / (800) 241-4595.