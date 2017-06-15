2sms Launches SMS+ Private Cloud for Healthcare

2sms - SMS+ Private Cloud for Healthcare Our private cloud version of SMS+ on Microsoft Azure puts the customer fully in control, protects their data and provides an ISO27001:2013 certified audit trail.

Enterprise and Government clients are increasingly seeking to apply control and process to the dissemination of information internally and to stakeholders. Regulatory pressures also require audit trail and protection of personally identifiable information.

2sms has launched a private cloud version of its SMS+ product, allowing customers to benefit from enhanced security when using SMS to trigger confidential communications.

SMS+ private cloud adds:



Geographic choice of data residence

End-to-end encryption of messages, making them invisible to any partner in the delivery chain

Optional delete on send

Data encrypted at rest in sole tenant Azure instance of SMS+

To the benefits of SMS+ standard:

5,000 character HTML5 encoded messages

App-free encrypted messaging

Single sign-on for message sends

Message recipient authentication

No cache encrypted messages

Message ‘time to live’ options

Indefinite audit trail of communications, including delivery and read receipts

Shortcode/long number free two-way communications

US CTIA compliant SMS messaging

ISO27001:2013 certified platform

SMS+ private cloud offers customers the choice of a web based portal running on Microsoft IIS, or a RESTful API / DLL for machine to machine messaging.

2sms SMS+ runs on Azure with messages delivered to mobile phones globally using the Tata Communications SMS delivery network. Azure provides geo-redundancy, scalability and reliability. 2sms SMS+ uses Azure PaaS to run Microsoft IIS, using Azure SQL Database and Azure Storage. SMS+ supports single sign-on using Azure Active Directory, AD FS and SAML.

“Our customers want control of their information, including choice on where their data resides geographically. Our private cloud version of SMS+ on Microsoft Azure puts the customer fully in control, protects their data and provides an ISO27001:2013 certified audit trail” Tim King – CEO 2sms.

Ryan McGee, director, Security Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “Microsoft Azure allows 2sms to offer secure encrypted messaging services that are geo-redundant and scalable, supporting a critical need in the healthcare, enterprise and government industries. We are pleased to see our mutual customers benefit from the combined power of 2sms and Azure.”

For US healthcare customers, 2sms is HIPAA/HITECH compliant attested by A-Lign. We hold a US Government GSA schedule contract, operate a TRUSTe certified privacy policy and we are EU-US Privacy shield certified.

SMS+ Private Cloud is a service provided by 2sms LLC.