IQ Workforce announced today that Sharad Dabral has joined the firm as a Managing Director to further expand their capabilities into executive search for analytics professionals. Sharad comes with a wealth of experience in this area, having focused on placement of executive-level analytics professionals for the last ten years for Smith Hanley. Sharad has a unique perspective on analytics, having built analytics teams at Mastercard, Rapp Collins, AT&T and New York Life.

Sharad joins the IQ Workforce team to further expand the business into executive-level roles, from Director to C-Level. Having been an analytics executive herself, she brings a unique perspective to her clients. She offers significant value added for hiring at the top end of the spectrum for companies looking to shape/reshape analytics initiatives crisscrossing industries. With her pulse on the fast moving world of Big Data and Data Science, she excels in sourcing candidates that successfully blend hard and soft skills, to lead techno-analytical teams within each client’s cultural nuances.

Corry Prohens, CEO of IQ Workforce commented that “Having Sharad join IQ Workforce is a real coup for us. She is one of the leading recruiters in this space. She really understands how this fast evolving market is moving and what our clients need. Not only that, because she has been in roles leading analytics teams, she is a partner to executives looking to position themselves for the future. We are thrilled she has decided to make her home here.”

Sharad commented “I am very excited about joining IQ Workforce who not only has its origin in Digital but is equipped and strongly desirous of staying ahead of the industry dynamics in the techno-analytical space, all of which appeals to me tremendously! Our joint capabilities will equip us to create a great horizontal capability powerhouse to proactively search for fresh and best in class talent for our clients.”

Sharad will be based in New York and serving clients nationally.

