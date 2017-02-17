4 Wheel Parts Holding Grand Reopening at Reno Retail Store

The store’s facelift and new displays have been really well-received and now it’s easier to demonstrate and compare products like suspension systems because we offer a hands-on experience for customers.

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, will host a grand reopening celebration this Saturday, February 18 at its Reno, Nevada retail store. The family-friendly event will feature substantial discounts, hourly giveaways and a grand prize drawing and exclusive installation specials. Off-road enthusiasts in the Sparks/Reno area will get an up close look at the revamped store’s cutting edge showroom and service bay.

“The store’s facelift and new displays have been really well-received and now it’s easier to demonstrate and compare products like suspension systems because we offer a hands-on experience for customers,” says Reno Store Manager Aaron Mundine. The new, user-friendly showroom has the aftermarket industry’s most comprehensive selection of truck, Jeep and SUV parts and accessories and the refurbished service bay conducts installs and modifications to customer 4x4s.

There is no shortage of activities for off-roaders at Saturday’s free event. Giveaways include a selfie scavenger hunt on Facebook with the prize of a Trail Master 50-inch LED light bar, a set of 4 Pro Comp Pro Runner shocks and a grand prize raffle awarding a $500 4 Wheel Parts gift certificate.

“The Hills Angels 4x4 Club, Nevada Four Wheel Drive Association (N4WDA) and Komstock Krawlerz are among local off-road clubs attending and vendors that will be here include Daystar Products with their restored 1941 Dodge Powerwagon “Bootlegger” truck, ARB 4x4 Accessories and Insane Audio performing free installs on their stereo units. The "Bootlegger" recently won Transamerican Auto Parts' second annual Life Is Better Off-Road™ SEMA Vehicle Build Award at the November SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Wheeling activities include a rock garden challenge in the store’s front parking lot, a car crush and RTI ramp. The grand reopening celebration will have 4x4 experts offering tips, tricks and ideas for potential builds and vehicle modifications. ASE-certified technicians will be onsite providing installation discounts on select products purchased.

The new Reno store joins 4 Wheel Parts’ ever-expanding lineup of 77 retail stores across the United States and Canada. The location will be served by Transamerican Auto Parts’ Compton, California distribution center.

What: 4 Wheel Parts Grand Reopening Celebration

When: Saturday, February 18 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Locations:

Sparks, NV

40 Victorian Ave.

Sparks, NV 89431

775-386-2100

Free Admission

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in truck, Jeep, SUV and off-road performance products. With 77 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, Mickey Thompson wheels, suspension products and tow hooks , 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.