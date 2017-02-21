Mighty Line Floor Tape Releases New 5s Floor Marking Guide

Mighty Line Floor Tape 5s Color Standards and Recommendations Mighty Line Floor Tapes, Floor Signs and 5S approach will yield measurable results.

Mighty Line floor tapes and 5s floor marking products were created with specific aim of helping managers make their facilities safer, more organized and productive. Mighty Line’s labor saving easy to apply floor marking products are used in a wide variety of industries. Mighty Line wanted to offer a helpful 5s Safety Floor Marking Guide,

THE MIGHTY LINE GUIDE TO A SAFE AND EFFICIENT WORKPLACE

Mighty Line Floor Tapes, Floor Signs and 5s approach will yield measurable results. The more clarity, logic and clear communication people can bring to a workplace environment, the more safely and efficiently it will operate. Using Mighty Line products, in conjunction with a 5s organizational method, will result in tasks being completed more easily and quickly, and a decrease in workplace injuries.

THE BASIC 5s STEPS:

SORT: Leave in place only the items necessary to obtain optimal production.

SET IN ORDER: Use colors of Mighty Line floor tapes and floor markers to show work flow patterns, delineate work areas, and mark proper placement of tools, inventories, and machinery.

SHINE: When facilities keep things scrubbed, swept and sanitized, the environment can actually lift morale.

STANDARDIZE: Ensure everyone knows what they’re supposed to do, how best to do it, and when to do it, until it all becomes routine. Mighty Line floor tapes, floor signs and placement markers can play a big role here.

SUSTAIN: These practices are more than rules–they must become an integral part of a lean company culture. Over time facilities and warehouse adjust signs, markings, etc. as necessary.

So where does one start? Start with a plan. Think about what items worker's need most often, and which are unnecessary. Which items should be nearer to each other? Which should be closer to the shipping area? Mark everything. Where should that trash can always stay? Mark it. Become a neutral observer and walk through the facility — where are the most likely collision points? Which passageways tend to get blocked? What are the safety hazards? Document and store the 5s plan. Consider taking photographs of the layout and flow lines, etc. Conduct an annual review of the plan and revise and correct as needed.

Stay Safe. Stay Efficient. Stay OSHA Compliant.

OSHA mandates that employees’ walkways and work areas be clearly marked — and the penalties are hefty. But even without OSHA, warehouse and facility manager's have plenty of incentive to use Mighty Line Floor Tapes and Floor Signs: safety, efficiency, productivity, and ultimately, profitability. Mighty Line Floor Signs Signs are important in places where detailed information is necessary.

FLOOR TAPE & FLOOR SIGN INSTALLATION TIPS:

Ensure installation area is clean and dry, and floor is above 50ºF. Adhere an edge of floor tape/ sign to floor and remove the adhesive backing as the tape/ sign is stuck to the floor. Mighty Line floor tape and floor signs keep the area safe