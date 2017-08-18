Our new website is a testament to the continuing demand for businesses to use unforgettable toll-free phone numbers in their advertising strategy to generate more inbound phone calls, which lead to more sales and profits.

800response, the leading provider of dynamic call-to-action vanity 800 phone numbers and call tracking and monitoring solutions, announced today the launch of a redesigned corporate website, 800response.com.

Key features of the site include a modern navigation and aesthetic, fully responsive design, and an enhanced search directory for businesses and advertising agencies to use to identify the best vanity 800 phone numbers to feature in advertising strategies as a powerful response tool to generate more inbound phone leads.

“Our new website is a testament to the continuing demand for businesses to use unforgettable toll-free phone numbers in their advertising strategy to generate more inbound phone calls, which lead to more sales and profits,” says Laura Noonan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Driving customers to call a business using traditional advertising channels avoids the confusion and possible lead fraud that is a known to affect the performance of digital advertising channels. In a recent survey conducted by MarketingSherpa, 2400 consumers were questioned as to which ad formats they trusted. The results showed traditional advertising at the top with 82 percent trusting print ads the most, 80 percent responding with TV, 76 percent saying mailings, 71 percent trusting radio, and 69 percent having confidence in out-of-home ads. As for online ads, the closest they came when it comes to gaining people’s trust was online search engine ads at 61 percent.

Vanity 800 phone numbers are proven direct response tools. Research shows time and again that 800 vanity numbers have a 75 percent average higher recall than numeric phone numbers. That translates to higher response rates to advertising campaigns for businesses that use a toll-free 800 vanity number.

The new 800response site contains featured success stories, educational resources, and a healthy blog so that visitors can access information on the latest advertising strategy news, the newest product information, and important company updates.

“Despite the continued growth of digital channels, business owners continue to see the value of using traditional advertising to drive people to call their business and have live conversations with their prospects and customers. They realize how imperative it is to have an easy to recall phone number to feature in traditional ads like radio and television to reach their customers, stick in their customers’ minds, and stand out from their competitors,” says Noonan.

Since 1990, 800response has maintained the widest selection of true vanity 800 numbers available today. We offer these dynamic advertising tools to businesses throughout North America to help them drive increases in advertising response rates, improve ROI, and track cost-per-lead. 800response services include a sophisticated Call Routing platform, Real-time Call Tracking reports, and Call Monitoring services like Call Recording, CallFinder® Speech Analytics, and Missed Call Monitor. Learn more at 800response.com.