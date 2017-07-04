On Friday May 26th, 2017 Publisher Wayne received an e-mail followed up by a phone call from the Collections and Exhibitions Office of the 911 Memorial Museum. "We find it very interesting how people have reacted to these terror events over time," National September 11 Memorial and Museum. The museum purchased copies and the conversation of the books development and histories began. People have walked into the museum with these products.

"Recently a man asked me two poignant questions about publishing our cultural event books: Who are you pissing off now Wayne? Do you carry a gun? For years numerous organizations and media outlets have asked why we published these products and what is our goal. Simple, it's education and history," says Wayne Bell, Publisher. "This is a very difficult subject to comprehend yet today, and when you put the 9/11 and terrorist events in black and white it is like a choice morsel going down to a person's innermost parts. Each book has an ISBN number, has been registered into the Library of Congress Copyright Office and now they are archived into modern history, said Bell.

The products are available on the company's website http://www.ColoringBook.com and retail for $4.99 to $7.99. The original book, We Shall Never Forget 9/11 The Kids Book of Freedom has sold in over 100 countries. The company has no current plans to make further editions of these particular books says the Publisher. Derek Munster - Creative Director for the last 8 years at the company stated, "It is an honor and humbling, sort of a special feeling when products you help design get international attention and then being recognized by the September 11 Museum is awe-inspiring."

