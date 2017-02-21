A. Innova Incentives for Contractors Lead to Exceptional Results

A Innova Logo A. Innova feels that by rewarding their hard working contractors they are able to encourage motivation and spur on better performances...

As drivers of a competitive environment, A. Innova regularly reward top performers with travel opportunities and prizes when they exceed expectations and deliver exceptional results. The firm feels that by offering recognition for outstanding achievements they are able to increase motivation and further their unique company culture. Since introducing this incentive model, the sales and marketing firm reports a 6% increase in acquisitions.

Last week, A. Innova took their top performers to attend an exciting League 2 football match, Newport County vs. Doncaster Rovers, on Friday evening. A. Innova shares how the match was not only a fun event for the firm who were able to enjoy watching their favourite sport but how the trip taught their contractors great skills such as competitiveness, drive and teamwork through watching the two teams battle it out for the chance of three points.

The firm is also offering an exciting performance-based competition which will see their top two performers travel with CEO Jamiesh Holait to South Africa in April to attend the country’s sales and marketing awards ceremony. A. Innova reveals how the event will be an exclusive black-tie awards ceremony, hosted to recognise top achievers in the industry. For the two competition winners lucky enough to attend the event, this will be a fantastic opportunity to connect with potential business mentors, like-minded industry professionals from overseas and conduct market research for potential upcoming expansions.

Sales and marketing specialists A. Innova feels that by rewarding their hard working contractors they are able to encourage motivation and spur on better performances from others within the firm when they see what hard work and success can gain them. A. Innova believes that in order to drive top results for their clients they must ensure that motivation and energy are at an all-time high within their business and this means rewarding the hard work of their contractors.

Based in Cardiff, A. Innova is an outsourced sales and marketing firm specialising in personalised direct marketing on behalf of their clients’ brands. A. Innova connects with their clients’ ideal consumers via face-to-face marketing which allows them to drive long-lasting and personal business relationships between brand and consumer. In turn, this often leads to increased customer acquisition, brand awareness and brand loyalty for their clients.