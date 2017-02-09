Counsel Financial Announces Diamond Sponsorship of AAJ Conventions

We’re proud to be a long-time supporter of AAJ and their events, and are honored to be moderating a panel of some of the nation’s mass torts experts covering a topic we expect will provide meaningful information to many of its members.

Counsel Financial, the nation’s leader in law firm financing, announced today its Diamond Sponsorship of the 2017 American Association for Justice conventions. Several members of the Counsel Financial team will travel to AAJ’s Winter Convention this week, being held February 11 – 14 in Austin, Texas. The event draws the nation’s top litigators and speakers who convene to discuss the latest updates in various practice areas and specialized topics and to participate in cutting-edge continuing legal education programs.

Counsel Financial is set to host a panel discussion—Building a mass torts practice: straight talk from the experts—on Sunday, February 12 at 12:30pm for attorneys interested in expanding their practice to include mass torts or building upon their existing case portfolio. The program will feature presentations from some of the most-respected firms in the industry, including Sanders Phillips Grossman, Weitz & Luxenberg, Beasley Allen, Girard Gibbs, Pogust Braslow & Millrood and more. Topics will include challenges and barriers to entry, various business models to apply, managing numerous claims and MDLs and examining case studies. The program will conclude with a robust Q&A session to delve further into specific areas of interest.

Paul Cody, President of Counsel Financial, states, “The American Association for Justice is an extraordinary organization, bringing together some of the most prominent trial attorneys from across the country. We’re proud to be a long-time supporter of AAJ and their events, and are honored to be moderating a panel of some of the nation’s mass torts experts covering a topic we expect will provide meaningful information to many of its members.”

As the only law firm financing company exclusively endorsed by AAJ since 2006, Counsel Financial remains the trusted source for law firm funding among AAJ members. Beyond financing, the company offers a multitude of benefits to its clients, such as assistance with budgeting and financial analysis, industry insight and co-counsel introductions.

To learn more about all of the financing solutions offered, visit booth 601 or Counsel Financial’s Diamond Sponsor Boardroom (302) during Winter Convention to meet with a representative.

About Counsel Financial

Counsel Financial is the largest provider of working capital lines of credit to plaintiffs’ attorneys in the industry, having loaned over $1.5 billion exclusively to plaintiffs’ attorneys since inception. Counsel Financial sets the standard for innovation and flexibility in its loan offerings, structuring terms that are conducive to the unique demands of contingency-fee practices. Leveraging 200+ years of internal legal experience, Counsel Financial has financed the growth of firms in every area of plaintiffs’ litigation, including personal injury, mass torts, class action and labor and employment. The company is exclusively endorsed by multiple national and state trial organizations, including the American Association for Justice and The National Trial Lawyers.