ABQ Dentures Opens in Albuquerque New Mexico

ABQ Dentures offers a unique and valued specialty to the residents of Albuquerque. While the practice does offer a full menu of services in general dentistry, its primary focus is delivering top quality dentures. Patients benefit from the most preferred full and partial denture options available, including those that are fixed, removable or retained by dental implants. Whether a patient has a few missing teeth or needs a full mouth reconstruction, ABQ Dentures is dedicated to providing affordable and long-lasting solutions.

ABQ Dentures is staffed with an experienced prosthodontist, who is recognized as an elite provider of All-On-4 implants. This innovative denture system uses just four dental implants to support a full arch of prosthetic teeth. All-On-4 implants require minimal bone density and can be placed in just 24 hours.

ABQ Dentures is proud to be a one-stop shop for patients who need denture services. Not only do they place dentures, but they also offer denture cleanings, denture relines and emergency repairs. Their office environment includes relaxing patient amenities such as warm beverages, an Internet bar, TVs and ergonomic neck pillows. In addition, ABQ Dentures offers easy financing plans and accepts most dental insurance plans as well as Medicaid.

“When a patient needs dentures, we want them to know that ABQ Dentures can give them the best experience possible, which includes top quality options, affordable prices and unrivaled service,” says Dr. Darren Norby of ABQ Dentures.

More About Dr. Darren Norby and Dr. Peter Roukema:

Dr. Darren Norby is a specialist in Prosthodontics. He received his Bachelor of Science (BS) degree from Brigham Young University in 2004 and his Doctor of Medical Dentistry (DMD) degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine in 2008. Dr. Norby studied for 3 additional years at Louisiana State University where he specialized in prosthodontics. He is also a certified dental technician (CDT) in the specialties of Complete Dentures and Ceramics, making him one of an elite group of dentists in the country with this training.

Dr. Peter Roukema also leads the practice as a talented family dentist. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado and completed his dental training at Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. Upon graduation, he moved to Albuquerque to receive an Advanced Education in General Dentistry certificate from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. Dr. Roukema brings extensive experience in placing dentures, with a full understanding of the emotional process of transitioning from natural teeth to prosthetic teeth.

