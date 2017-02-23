KLS Martin is Platinum Sponsor of ACPA’s 74th Annual Meeting

We are pleased that KLS Martin is joining us again in 2017 as an exhibitor and Platinum Sponsor.

The American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association (ACPA) is pleased to announce KLS Martin as the Platinum Sponsor for ACPA’s 74th Annual Meeting. KLS is a longtime supporter of the event.

"We are pleased that KLS Martin is joining us again in 2017 as an exhibitor and Platinum Sponsor," said Dr. Bob Havlik, 2017 ACPA President. "KLS Martin has a long track record of support of the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association, and we enthusiastically welcome their ongoing support of the Annual Meeting that enables ACPA to provide networking and educational opportunities to members and the profession."

KLS Martin is a company dedicated to producing innovative medical devices for craniomaxillofacial surgery including surgical implants, distraction osteogenesis devices, and power systems. KLS is sponsoring the Welcoming Reception, the Annual Gala, and Coffee Breaks at the Pre-Conference Symposium.

“KLS Martin is extremely proud of our long and supportive relationship with ACPA. We enjoy many warm friendships within both the staff and membership of this outstanding organization,” said Jeff Ashby, Vice President and General Partner at KLS Martin. “ACPA’s Annual Meeting is always one of the highlights on our calendar, and we look forward to another great meeting in 2017 at the beautiful Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.”

ACPA’s 74th Annual Meeting, March 13-18, 2017 in Colorado Springs, will explore advances in research, clinical and team-driven care of patients. The 2017 Scientific Program features general and concurrent specialty sessions, poster sessions, panel presentations, study sessions, and returning this year, introductory and advanced courses.

Stryker and Children’s Hospital Colorado are also sponsoring this year’s event. For more information, visit http://meeting.acpa-cpf.org/.

###

About the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association

The American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association (ACPA) is an international non-profit medical society of health care professionals who treat and/or perform research on oral cleft and craniofacial conditions. The members of ACPA serve an extremely important role in the treatment of children and adults with cleft lip, cleft palate, and craniofacial anomalies. For 73 years, its goal has been to provide optimal care for this group of patients and their families. Because of the diverse needs of these patients, and the required services of many different specialists, interdisciplinary cooperation and team care is essential to the patients served. For more information please visit http://www.acpa-cpf.org.