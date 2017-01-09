Book depicts adventures, challenges in sailing on high seas

I want people to read their favorite articles again and again. I want my book to be an antidote for depression and blues.

In his autobiography “Merry Mariner” (published by Partridge India), A. K. Girisam tells his life as a marine engineer. His laidback, easygoing attitude makes Girisam see the lighter side of every experience. This book projects the author’s positive mindset and refusal to give up, despite many crisis situations that confronted him.

“Merry Mariner” echoes the humorous and jovial aspects of life, the adventures of sailing, and the author’s family and social life. Girisam’s thoughts on various aspects would inspire people to forgive other and fill people with optimism, hope and tolerance to opposing views.

An excerpt from the book:

I was privileged to see a most fearsome battle between my cousin and Sun. First my cousin got up and slept in the shade of parapet wall of terrace. Sun steadily climbed up in the sky and shadow became shorter and shorter and finally parapet wall offered no protection. Then he shifted to the shadow underneath folding cot. He kept shifting his position to remain in the shadow of the cot and Sun was in danger of losing the battle. Luck was on Sun’s side. Had there been cloud over, he would have lost. The sky was clear without a wisp of cloud, so Sun heated up the floor of terrace, which became so hot you could make an omelette. My cousin finally got up, but not without a fight.

“In today’s world of unending violence and despair, my book, with its humour and wit, would be like a fresh breeze in a stuffy room,” the author adds.

“Merry Mariner”

By A. K. Girisam

Hardcover | 5 x 8in | 402 pages | ISBN 9781482875249

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 402 pages | ISBN 9781482875232

E-Book | 402 pages | ISBN 9781482875225

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

A. K. Girisam is a sailing chief engineer on ships. His hobbies include painting, reading books and listening to music. He currently resides with his wife and two daughters in the southern part of India.

