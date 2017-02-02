Camillus Donates AKTI Membership Giveaway Knife

The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) appreciates the generous donation of the 2017 MembershipGiveaway Knife by Camillus Knives of Fairfield, CT. An individual who joins or renews during 2017 will be eligible to win a Camillus CK-9 Fixed Blade Knife that includes a sheath and survival whistle.

Individual memberships in the American Knife & Tool Institute support AKTI’s efforts advocating on behalf of all knife users and the entire knife community, helping knife owners use and carry their tools with confidence. AKTI is the credible source of valuable legal and practical information that increases the enjoyment and utility of knives and edged tools.

Membership levels for individual include an annual Ambassador Member for $35 per year, a Distinguished Ambassador Member for $100 per year, and a Life Ambassador Membership for $750 (payment plans are available).

The Camillus CK-9 Fixed Blade Knife is nine inches overall and features 1095 high carbon steel, tan canvas Micarta handle, has a four and a half inch blade length and includes a ballistic nylon sheath and survival whistle. It is made in the U.S.A. and retails for $215.99.

Anyone joining or renewing their AKTI individual membership between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 will be entered in the drawing to be held at the Camillus booth at the SHOT Show in January 2018.

A sincere thank you to Camillus for this support and their Premier Membership in the organization that works to educate, promote, and inform about knives as valuable, essential tools in everyday lives.

For more information about the American Knife & Tool Institute and its advocacy for knife users and the knife industry, visit http://www.AKTI.org and https//http://www.facebook.com/saveourknives.

For more information about Camillus Knives, visit http://www.camillusknives.com