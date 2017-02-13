ALOHA Mind Math Awards Franchise-Owner Frany Shah with First Annual ALOHA Franchisee of the Year Award Frany is a multiple franchise owner who I have found to be extremely dedicated to our educational mission. She has also willingly assisted in many corporate initiatives. I am proud to select her as our First Annual Franchisee of the Year award recipient

ALOHA Mind Math Awards Ms. Frany Shah the First Annual ALOHA Franchisee of the Year Award and a cash prize of $5000. An ALOHA Franchise owner since August, 2011, Ms. Shah runs 3 ALOHA learning centers in Southern California - Irvine, Ispectrum & Tustin.

The criterion for winning the award, which is selected by the ALOHA parent company, are:



Corporate citizenship

Financial performance

and Commitment to the ALOHA Mind Math education mission

The after school or evening academic enrichment programs provided by ALOHA Mind Math offer children life-long skills through their elementary school programs. Parents who want to give their high-achieving children more tools to help them excel will find ALOHA’s enrichment programs helpful. For children who need math help or improved reading and writing skills, ALOHA gives them a broader skill set to help them do better in school.

In the quest to enrich kid's learning development around the world, ALOHA has created a structured franchise system where each location is provided with a standard training course to ensure the Franchisees have the knowledge and skills to run the business successfully.

With over 120 franchise locations in 19 states across the U.S., ALOHA franchisees and their teachers are currently training children in Pre-school, and K through 6th grades in Math, Reading and Writing, plus a STEM Summer Camp program for young teens. ALOHA has locations in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CT, FL, GA, IL, MA, MI, MO, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TX, VA*. For more details on these programs, go to ALOHAMindMath.com, search for a nearby center using ALOHA's online center locator, check the ALOHA Facebook page (Facebook.com/aloha.usa), or call 877-256-4203 to find a local center near you. *Each ALOHA learning center is independently owned and operated franchise.

ALOHA

Since 2006, ALOHA Mind Math, a leading provider of mental arithmetic and English Reading | Writing after school programs, has been guiding children in the U.S. between the ages of 5 through 12 to achieve academic excellence in grades 1 through 5. ALOHA is currently training children at over 120 locations in 19 states across the U.S. Programs also include a STEM summer camp for 10-14 year-olds, and their Tiny Thinkers pre-school program for ages 3-5. The interactive learning process ALOHA uses enhances a child’s math, reading and writing capabilities. The teachers also assist children in developing skills and abilities such as observation and listening that result in the overall growth of the child. The ALOHA program is also in use in 20 countries worldwide.

The information provided here is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. Currently the following states in the U.S. regulate the offering and sale of franchises. California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Residents of these states, or those who desire a franchise in one of these states: ALOHA will not offer a franchise, until the company has compiled with applicable presale registration and disclosure requirements in that state, which includes providing prospects with the approved FTC Disclosure Document and any addendum required by that state.