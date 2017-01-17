Aaron Albucher Celebrates Silver Anniversary

Celebrating a milestone like this means to me that people always need my services and being able to charge a fair price to get the job done. Past News Releases RSS

Aaron Albucher, of Aaron Albucher Bookkeeping, is celebrating his twenty-fifth anniversary as a CPA. “Celebrating a milestone like this means to me that people always need my services and being able to charge a fair price to get the job done,” said Albucher.

Accurate bookkeeping, in fact, is essential to a business’ success. Consistent bookkeeping provides business owners with reliable data to use when making important financial decisions, as well as helping to keep track of any errors or discrepancies that will cost them money in the future.

Albucher focuses on the entertainment and advertising industries, serving the Ventura County area. He is a graduate of UCLA in accounting, and attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for architecture and engineering.

“When you call, you will be speaking directly to me, someone that will know all the details about your business and be able to answer all of your questions,” concluded Albucher. “I will even come to you.”

About Aaron Albucher

Aaron Albucher is licensed, bonded and insured, and provides personal, one-on-one service. Services include accounts payable, accounts receivable, reconciliation and financial planning. For more information, please call (818) 599-0069, or visit http://www.aaronalbucherbookkeeping.com. The office is located at 22244 Philiprimm Street, Woodland Hills, CA 91367.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.